The Kitchen Cookware You Can Easily Transform Into A Birdbath
If you want more birds in your yard, you need to try all the simple methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden. But just putting out a few bird feeders might not be the only way to make your yard more inviting. Birdbaths provide a vital resource that all wildlife need, including birds: water. With this easy project, you can create an alternative to a standing birdbath that you can hang in the cover of trees where birds will feel safe. Unlike a standing birdbath, this DIY results in a bath that can be taken down and washed easily for a safe, healthy space for your neighborhood birds.
Preparing to complete this birdbath is simple. You won't require any special tools, and it only calls for a few supplies. First and foremost, pick out a glass casserole dish lid. This lid can be any size, shape, and color. If you don't have an old casserole lid that you'd like to repurpose, go to a local thrift store to see if they have any spare lids or cheap sets for sale. To hang the lid, you will need a length of durable chain that you can cut to fit. This type of hanging birdbath helps you keep it clean, but avoid using certain cleaning staples for your birdbath, like synthetic soaps.
From casserole lid to luxurious birdbath
Turning an old casserole dish lid into a beautiful birdbath to hang from a tree is easy. Cut a piece of chain to wrap around the handle of the casserole dish. Laying the lid upside down, so that the bottom of the lid points upwards, make sure that this chain is placed around the handle. Attach the ends together with wire or an S hook. Then cut four equal lengths out of your chain, attaching one end of each piece to this smaller chain circle. To connect all of these chains together, you'll need a 4.25" Chain Quick Link, or something similar. You should be able to easily gather the four different chains into the link, creating a sturdy way to hang your birdbath from a tree branch.
A simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard is to provide a shallow water source. Your casserole lid birdbath should not be deeper than 2 inches in the middle. If you are out thrifting, make sure to measure this part before picking out a lid to take home. But don't worry if your chosen casserole dish lid is too deep! A way to upgrade your birdbath is to get some pebbles or rocks to fill in the bottom. These rocks can make a deep bath more shallow. Plus, they also allow birds to have a spot to grip onto while drinking or refreshing themselves.