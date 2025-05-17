The Kitchen Cookware You Can Easily Transform Into A Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want more birds in your yard, you need to try all the simple methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden. But just putting out a few bird feeders might not be the only way to make your yard more inviting. Birdbaths provide a vital resource that all wildlife need, including birds: water. With this easy project, you can create an alternative to a standing birdbath that you can hang in the cover of trees where birds will feel safe. Unlike a standing birdbath, this DIY results in a bath that can be taken down and washed easily for a safe, healthy space for your neighborhood birds.

Advertisement

Preparing to complete this birdbath is simple. You won't require any special tools, and it only calls for a few supplies. First and foremost, pick out a glass casserole dish lid. This lid can be any size, shape, and color. If you don't have an old casserole lid that you'd like to repurpose, go to a local thrift store to see if they have any spare lids or cheap sets for sale. To hang the lid, you will need a length of durable chain that you can cut to fit. This type of hanging birdbath helps you keep it clean, but avoid using certain cleaning staples for your birdbath, like synthetic soaps.