How To Transform Old CDs Into A Unique DIY Birdbath

If you're wanting to attract more flying friends to your yard, especially birds that serve as little helpers in your garden, a birdbath is a great answer. There are many cute birdbaths that you can buy online or in a store, but if you want a chance to make yours unique while using up some old junk you have lying around the house, then DIYing one is a great choice. This project uses up old discs like CDs to make a bright and reflective mosaic birdbath.

It's pretty easy to do this project, once you get past the cutting of the CDs. All you need is a few spare discs, scissors, superglue, grout, gloves, and a basic birdbath as a base. You don't have to stick to old CDs either. DVDs, old game discs, or any shiny disc works just as well. You'll just want to separate the front layer of the disc from the back. The best way to separate the two is to gently heat up the disc and then pry the two layers apart using something dull like a butter knife or a paint spatula.

After you've cut up enough of the discs, it's time to place them on your birdbath. For this method, a simple base is the best option. If you want something fairly cheap, use a plant saucer drip tray like the ones from the Yishang Store on Amazon, and you can use a few from the set for your birds and some for your plants. You'll just need a solid place to put them, or you can glue them to a stand to make it easy for birds to enjoy.

