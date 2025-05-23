How To Transform Old CDs Into A Unique DIY Birdbath
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're wanting to attract more flying friends to your yard, especially birds that serve as little helpers in your garden, a birdbath is a great answer. There are many cute birdbaths that you can buy online or in a store, but if you want a chance to make yours unique while using up some old junk you have lying around the house, then DIYing one is a great choice. This project uses up old discs like CDs to make a bright and reflective mosaic birdbath.
It's pretty easy to do this project, once you get past the cutting of the CDs. All you need is a few spare discs, scissors, superglue, grout, gloves, and a basic birdbath as a base. You don't have to stick to old CDs either. DVDs, old game discs, or any shiny disc works just as well. You'll just want to separate the front layer of the disc from the back. The best way to separate the two is to gently heat up the disc and then pry the two layers apart using something dull like a butter knife or a paint spatula.
After you've cut up enough of the discs, it's time to place them on your birdbath. For this method, a simple base is the best option. If you want something fairly cheap, use a plant saucer drip tray like the ones from the Yishang Store on Amazon, and you can use a few from the set for your birds and some for your plants. You'll just need a solid place to put them, or you can glue them to a stand to make it easy for birds to enjoy.
The next steps for your birdbath after cutting up your CDs
The next step is to take your fragments and glue them to your birdbath. Attach the pieces using a sturdy glue and wait for them to dry. After they are securely in place, you can fill the spaces in between them with grout. Choose any kind of grout you want, like a simple concrete-colored one or something a little more colorful. To apply it, follow the instructions on the package and wait for it to fully dry. Then, you're ready to go and set up your birdbath somewhere in your yard.
While this is a great way to get rid of old CDs and DVDs, or random discs you have lying around, it works with almost anything that can be broken up into chunks. That includes old plates, bowls, random colored glass, and so on. So get creative and use whatever you have on hand.
Of course, once your birdbath is built, you should learn how to take care of it. What starts out as a helpful way to cool down birds can quickly turn into a source of horror. Still water is an important part of the life cycle of several pesky insects. Luckily, there are many clever hacks for banishing pesky mosquitoes from your birdbath. But really, what it boils down to is keeping the bath clean and fresh. Regularly dump out the old water and refill it. Occasionally, you may have to scrub it. Though you need to know the cleaning staples to avoid using on your birdbath and what to use instead to keep it fresh and to ensure your bird visitors are safe.