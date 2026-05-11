The Best Time To Deadhead Hydrangeas For Bigger, More Vibrant Blooms

Old wood hydrangeas are shrubs that form blooms on the growth from the previous season. New wood hydrangeas, on the other hand, form buds and blooms on new stems as they appear during the current season. Technically, you don't need to deadhead either type. However, many gardeners do so to encourage new stem growth or give their garden a tidier appearance. It is possible to deadhead either type throughout the blooming season. However, there is a point when it is best to stop in order to ensure the most blooms the following year, and that the plant is fully prepared for the winter season.

For old wood blooming hydrangeas, which include bigleaf, oakleaf, climbing, and the lesser known mountain hydrangea, it is best to stop deadheading before August. This is because by late summer and fall, new buds will already be forming for next year's blooms. Deadheading too late means you may cut off next year's flowers just as buds are forming. If you choose to prune old wood hydrangeas, this should be done as part of your fall hydrangea care routine. Be sure to only prune back to healthy buds on the stems that you are leaving in place for the following year.

When deadheading new wood hydrangeas, such as panicle and smooth varieties, you can continue a few weeks longer, but you should still stop snipping by the middle of August. In the case of new wood hydrangeas, you don't need to worry about cutting off the buds for next year's blooms. Rather it's to avoid stimulating new growth right before the winter dormancy period. For that same reason, these are hydrangeas you should prune in late winter or early spring, rather than late fall or early winter.