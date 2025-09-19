Why Your Garden Hydrangeas Are Struggling More Now Than Ever
Hydrangeas aren't necessarily high maintenance, but they do require some rather specific conditions in order to thrive. The optimal spot to plant hydrangeas in your garden, for example, involves finding the perfect combination of sunlight and shade with lots of space. And, how often you water your hydrangeas requires a delicate balance of regular, consistent moisture without too much water at once. But in the end, all that diligence is usually rewarded with big, beautiful blossoms in striking shades of pinks, purples, blues and whites.
However, if you've been caring for these lush lovelies for a long time, you might have noticed them struggling to flourish in recent seasons. In fact, many parts of the U.S. where heat and drought are becoming more common have reported difficulty growing hydrangeas, which are particularly susceptible to the stress and damage caused by climate change. Temperatures are increasing and fluctuating more and more, making it difficult for hydrangeas to thrive. The global average temperature has risen since 1970, with more frequent, intense heatwaves. Unfortunately for hydrangeas, they grow best in temperate climates.
Compounding that problem is the volatile bouncing back-and-forth between hot and cold days, which causes plants' biochemistry to go haywire. Warm days in the winter can induce premature thawing of hydrangeas, resulting in the plant budding prematurely. Then, when temperatures drop again, those buds usually freeze and die off — which can result in fewer or no flowers blooming when summer arrives. And the danger isn't over once the warm weather sticks around. Scorching temperatures can be too much for many hydrangeas to handle, in some cases killing off flowers, leaves, or entire plants.
Climate-friendly hydrangea options to consider
Higher average temperatures also speed water evaporation from the soil and major sources of moisture, resulting in historically wet regions experiencing more rain and flooding, while historically dry regions are experiencing longer, more frequent droughts. This is a major problem for hydrangeas, which need consistent, moderate waterings. When they get too much water, they may have signs of root rot such as discolored, drooping leaves — and even mold in the soil. (You can try to keep hydrangeas from drooping after heavy rain, but if the downpours are happening too often and too intensely, there may only be so much you can do.) On the other hand, too little rain from drought can also cause hydrangea leaves and stems to droop while the roots and soil around them dry up.
If you're a hydrangea lover, you may want to consider opting for varieties that are more adaptable to changing conditions. The panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata), for example, is a sturdy varietal that can tolerate more sun and less water. Or, as much as we love our hydrangeas, another practical long-term solution may be to look for substitutes to use in your garden instead. Viburnum — also known as Chinese snowball or snowball viburnum — is a hydrangea lookalike that's just as gorgeous but easier to take care of. Do your part and give back to Mother Earth by practicing some climate-friendly gardening habits such as composting yard waste and food scraps, no-till gardening, and increasing bio-diversity in your garden — all steps that can reduce your carbon footprint and are good for the planet!