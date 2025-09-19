Why Your Garden Hydrangeas Are Struggling More Now Than Ever

Hydrangeas aren't necessarily high maintenance, but they do require some rather specific conditions in order to thrive. The optimal spot to plant hydrangeas in your garden, for example, involves finding the perfect combination of sunlight and shade with lots of space. And, how often you water your hydrangeas requires a delicate balance of regular, consistent moisture without too much water at once. But in the end, all that diligence is usually rewarded with big, beautiful blossoms in striking shades of pinks, purples, blues and whites.

However, if you've been caring for these lush lovelies for a long time, you might have noticed them struggling to flourish in recent seasons. In fact, many parts of the U.S. where heat and drought are becoming more common have reported difficulty growing hydrangeas, which are particularly susceptible to the stress and damage caused by climate change. Temperatures are increasing and fluctuating more and more, making it difficult for hydrangeas to thrive. The global average temperature has risen since 1970, with more frequent, intense heatwaves. Unfortunately for hydrangeas, they grow best in temperate climates.

Compounding that problem is the volatile bouncing back-and-forth between hot and cold days, which causes plants' biochemistry to go haywire. Warm days in the winter can induce premature thawing of hydrangeas, resulting in the plant budding prematurely. Then, when temperatures drop again, those buds usually freeze and die off — which can result in fewer or no flowers blooming when summer arrives. And the danger isn't over once the warm weather sticks around. Scorching temperatures can be too much for many hydrangeas to handle, in some cases killing off flowers, leaves, or entire plants.