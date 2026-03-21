13 Creative Ways To Repurpose Old Bird Feeders And Birdhouses In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bird feeders and birdhouses are both simple ways to invite feathery friends to your yard, while contributing shelter or a few healthy snacks to your favorite local and migrating visitors. Of course, nothing lasts forever. If you've been helping birds for a while, you may have collected a few retired bird feeders or birdhouses. Luckily, you don't need to send them to your local landfill, as they can easily be repurposed in your yard or garden. With a bit of creativity, you can decorate your yard with birdhouses and feeders past, giving them new life.

Most commercially sold feeders and birdhouses are specifically designed for outdoor durability. They're built to hang on trees and fences, withstand rust, and allow drainage. These qualities make them ideal for gardening and other outdoor activities, whether you're looking to host plants, store gardening gloves so they last longer, or repurpose them into something entirely new. Here are just a few of our favorite ideas, ranging from highly practical to quirky and decorative.