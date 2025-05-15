Successfully Move Your Vegetable Seedlings Outside With This Simple Method

Many gardeners who are eager to harvest vegetables as soon as possible start seeds indoors in the winter and then transplant the resulting seedlings outdoors in the spring. If you've taken the time to nurture seedlings indoors, make sure to avoid a gardening mistake beginners often make: planting them outside without hardening them off. Hardening off seedlings involves acclimating them to the great outdoors. It's done bit by bit so the tender young plants don't get overwhelmed by wind, rain, temperature drops, or intense sunlight. Seedlings that experience too much shock may suffer severe injuries or even die.

Generally speaking, hardening off seedlings takes a week or two. It's important to build this process into your seed-starting timeline so you relocate your plants when they're most likely to thrive outdoors. According to Penn State Extension, slowly adjusting to the world outside encourages a seedling "to accumulate carbohydrates, to trigger more root development, to reduce the amount of freeze-prone water in the plant, and to actually thicken its cell walls." As these changes occur, the plant tissue gets tougher, hence the term "hardening off."

Most seedlings are ready for a taste of outdoor living when they have several leaves that resemble those of a grown-up plant. At this point, they can visit a shaded area with some wind protection and an air temperature of at least 45 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have a front porch, it's a good spot to consider.

