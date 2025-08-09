Help Your Gardening Gloves Last Longer With A Simple Storage Tip

Gardening is known to be one of the most relaxing and enjoyable hobbies possible. It gets us outside, away from screens, and up close and personal with Mother Nature. Gardening is even considered to be good for your health, in stark contrast to many other hobbies. Still, gardening comes with a few drawbacks, as you're often ripping out weeds, dealing with thorny shrubs, and coming into contact with dangerous plants such as poison ivy. Any gardener worth their weight in soil knows that the most powerful tool in their arsenal is a sturdy pair of gardening gloves. If you're not a seasoned professional in the garden, however, you might not know that glove storage can make or break your experience in the dirt. Nothing is worse than preparing for an early morning pulling roots and planting flowers, only to find that your gloves have become tattered and stringy from improper storage.

Luckily, there are a few methods for keeping your gardening gloves fresh and ready for action, such as sealing them in a mason jar while not in use. A lidded jar can help to prevent your gloves from being exposed to the elements in between gardening sessions, and it will keep them fresher much longer. This hack will also save you from the terror of finding an unknown bug nesting inside of your cuffs, or getting a nasty bite when you slide your hands inside.