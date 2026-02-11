Attract Owls To Your Yard With A Simple Yard Feature You Can DIY

If you build it, they will come. In this case, the "they" in question is owls. There are a number of things you can do to attract owls to your yard, such creating an owl-friendly birdbath and turning lights off in at least some parts of your yard. But what's really going to get them to stick around is offering some real estate: Owls particularly enjoy having somewhere private to nest. Many species use cavities within trees as desirable nesting places, but if your trees don't feature owl-worthy spaces, you can help your large feathered friends by offering homemade nesting boxes.

Just as you want the perfect birdhouse size for various birds, an owl box should be built to suit the owl species you want to have take up residence. The opening into the owl box needs to be a size that's well suited to the owl variety, allowing adult owls in and out, but not larger predators. This is especially true with smaller species like screech owls. For the safety of the owls, build the box out of .75-inch-thick untreated wood such as pine, cedar, or redwood. There's no need to paint it, and despite tradition, you don't want to add a perch. It's a popular birdhouse addition you'll want to avoid: Owls don't need perches to access their nests, and they only make it easier for predators. Instead, add a small block inside the box to help young owlets leave the nest when it's time.