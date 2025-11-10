A DIY Patio Lantern Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old Belt And A Jar

There are several approaches to creating mason jar tree lanterns. For this version from Tiktokker redeux_style, the first thing you need to do is lay one belt flat on a table and apply hot glue (or Gorilla glue or E6000) along the midpoint of the belt the same length as the jar's bottom diameter. Center the jar on the belt and allow the glue to dry. Apply more glue along each side of belt sticking out from the base of the jar, so that you affix it all the way up the jar.

Take the second belt and wrap it around the middle of the jar, cutting it to just fit around the jar. Glue it in place, over the other straps. There are solar lamps that fit snugly into the mouth of a mason jar, or you can glue one inside a larger jar lid. If you seal the jar tightly, it will be waterproof. If you like, personalize the jar by painting it or adding silhouettes. Now all you need to do is decide where to hang it! Hang several lanterns like string lights, or to enhance ambient moonlighting, the breathtaking garden lighting trend that oozes charm.

If you liked this idea, but want to add ground lighting, check out this Dollar Tree lighting hacks involving solar stake lights and plant pots. The other nice thing about these jar lights is that they are low, ambient lighting. While you may want to light up your yard like a football stadium, your neighbors might feel differently, which is why you should look into outdoor lighting tips that will help reduce light pollution.