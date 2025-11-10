A DIY Patio Lantern Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old Belt And A Jar
Lights can create a feeling of safety to a dark yard, but they can also just enhance the aesthetic. Hanging lights, in particular, add a romantic flare, especially when they softly light up trees like overgrown lightning bugs. While there are countless gorgeous, creative ways to light up a yard or patio, they often cost quite a bit. Instead, you can make your own mason jar hanging lights on a budget. With very little time and effort you can hang one or several of these lights in trees or along a porch overhang, adding soft, charming ambiance to any outdoor space.
All you need is a hot glue gun, a mason jar, a solar light, and two thin leather belts. Once you've put this light together, you can hang it and not worry about it until the solar light stops working. If that happens, it's easy to replace just the light, keeping the rest of the apparatus intact. You may also need a ladder to get the mason jar up into a tree. If you have materials left after completing this project, you can also using mason jar lids to make outdoor decor.
How to assemble your hanging mason jar light
There are several approaches to creating mason jar tree lanterns. For this version from Tiktokker redeux_style, the first thing you need to do is lay one belt flat on a table and apply hot glue (or Gorilla glue or E6000) along the midpoint of the belt the same length as the jar's bottom diameter. Center the jar on the belt and allow the glue to dry. Apply more glue along each side of belt sticking out from the base of the jar, so that you affix it all the way up the jar.
Take the second belt and wrap it around the middle of the jar, cutting it to just fit around the jar. Glue it in place, over the other straps. There are solar lamps that fit snugly into the mouth of a mason jar, or you can glue one inside a larger jar lid. If you seal the jar tightly, it will be waterproof. If you like, personalize the jar by painting it or adding silhouettes. Now all you need to do is decide where to hang it! Hang several lanterns like string lights, or to enhance ambient moonlighting, the breathtaking garden lighting trend that oozes charm.
If you liked this idea, but want to add ground lighting, check out this Dollar Tree lighting hacks involving solar stake lights and plant pots. The other nice thing about these jar lights is that they are low, ambient lighting. While you may want to light up your yard like a football stadium, your neighbors might feel differently, which is why you should look into outdoor lighting tips that will help reduce light pollution.