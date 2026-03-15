The Outdoor Feature Jeremiah Brent Says Will Upgrade Your Space

A water feature doesn't have to be large to make an impact, but something that adds visual and audible beauty is a nice place to start. Besides considering the amount of space you have to build a water feature, think about your budget, the amount of time you want to spend building it if going the DIY route, and how much upkeep it requires. If it's your first time around, starting with a feature that's small and affordable is a manageable way to dip your toe in the moving water without a big commitment. Safety is immensely important; for example, a pond is probably not a wise choice if toddlers enjoy playing in the yard.

It's helpful to think of a water feature as a functional element in your yard or garden's design, much like outdoor furniture or a shed. Not only do they add visual appeal and encourage relaxation, they can attract pollinators and other wildlife. In fact, moving water is a simple hack that can get birds to flock to your yard. They can also help mask ambient noise like traffic or a neighbor's television. "Sound is one of the biggest factors when creating an environment," says Jeremiah Brent in the article, "and there's more than one way to address it in your space."

For something beautiful and a little larger, a pondless water feature adds beauty and moving water sounds to your yard without an exposed reservoir or water source. These typically have a water reservoir in a recessed area, hidden by decorative stones. When opting for something sizable, it's worht adding other natural visual elements around it, like plants or cobbles. Rustic, organic landscaping is also on-trend, according to Brent.