What Is A Pondless Water Feature And Is It Right For Your Garden?

At a glance, it would seem that the positive elements of a pondless water feature are obvious. No stagnant open body of water means that you won't be wrestling with algae or breeding mosquitoes or worrying about small children or animals falling in when nobody's looking. You could even turn your birdbath into a fountain to banish pesky mosquitoes. They're also a great option for those with limited space who don't have room for a full pond.

There's also the financial element to consider. Many standard pondless fountains are advertised to offer an energy saving low-flow output. Even still, more elaborate designs with custom waterfalls and streambeds can rack up costs, both through the purchase of the initial materials and by constantly running pumps. You should also carefully consider the placement of your water fixture, as a pondless element will require relatively close access to power and water.

Of course, these garden features are not perfect for every homeowner. If you're interested in keeping fish or other aquatic creatures in your backyard, you'll certainly need to stick with the tried and true pond. Likewise, you may find that the bubbling rocks offer a less natural aesthetic than the gently-flowing stream offered by an authentic pond. Ultimately, the decision will be left to you and your family, as the many benefits of a pondless fixture may not necessarily outweigh the detriments in your specific case.

