Jenny Marrs' Budget-Friendly Tip For Upgrading Your Landscaping

If the outdoor spaces on your property seem a little worn or uninspiring, a landscape overhaul could make things feel fresh again. Updates to landscaping even in just the front yard can have a major impact on curb appeal and to the vibe of space over all, but it can get pricey, running into the hundreds or thousands of dollars for new plants and lawns. But it doesn't have to be that way, according to HGTV's Jenny Marrs. In an interview with Homes & Gardens, the "Fixer to Fabulous" co-host notes that while landscaping can make for big improvements, "even the easiest changes can be so influential." Rather than tear up your lawn, she offers a fairly low-cost solution to refreshing your outdoor spaces, noting you can "begin with something simple, like putting potted plants and flowers on your front porch or at your front door."

If you already have potted plants, Marrs' tip can become a cost-free upgrade. Rotating your stock of potted plants and other portable landscape elements can give your favorite outdoor space an entirely new look. Or you can make your outdoor spaces look luxurious on a budget by updating the plant pots you already have. Keep the whole space in mind when you do so — for instance, if you transform an old pot into a DIY mosaic planter, incorporate some of the accent colors of your home into the design. If your door trim is blue, use similarly toned blue tiles on the mosaic pot.