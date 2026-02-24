Jenny Marrs' Budget-Friendly Tip For Upgrading Your Landscaping
If the outdoor spaces on your property seem a little worn or uninspiring, a landscape overhaul could make things feel fresh again. Updates to landscaping even in just the front yard can have a major impact on curb appeal and to the vibe of space over all, but it can get pricey, running into the hundreds or thousands of dollars for new plants and lawns. But it doesn't have to be that way, according to HGTV's Jenny Marrs. In an interview with Homes & Gardens, the "Fixer to Fabulous" co-host notes that while landscaping can make for big improvements, "even the easiest changes can be so influential." Rather than tear up your lawn, she offers a fairly low-cost solution to refreshing your outdoor spaces, noting you can "begin with something simple, like putting potted plants and flowers on your front porch or at your front door."
If you already have potted plants, Marrs' tip can become a cost-free upgrade. Rotating your stock of potted plants and other portable landscape elements can give your favorite outdoor space an entirely new look. Or you can make your outdoor spaces look luxurious on a budget by updating the plant pots you already have. Keep the whole space in mind when you do so — for instance, if you transform an old pot into a DIY mosaic planter, incorporate some of the accent colors of your home into the design. If your door trim is blue, use similarly toned blue tiles on the mosaic pot.
Updating your landscaping with potted plants
The trick to making these plants improve any space, according to Marrs, is intentionality. "You just have to be thoughtful when planning out your landscape," she notes in the interview. Think about all the potted plants you have, as well as hanging baskets, and even some of your indoor plants that might benefit from fresh air outside during warm-weather months. If you're looking to refresh just one area, such as a blank space around the walkway leading to the front door, move everything you have to that area, making it easier to set several scenarios. Mix and match pots to see what looks good together. If you have potted trees, place trees of similar height across from one another on either side of the walkway for a cohesive, welcoming look. An AR-powered app like iScape can help you visualize different arrangements on your porch or walkway in real time without lifting a single container.
Your new set-up can be practical as well as refreshing. Arranging tall potted plants one one side of a patio is a simple trick to create an attractive privacy wall. Or use larger planters and urns to guide people away from areas you don't want them walking through, such as where you've just spread grass seed on top the soil. Pots of any size can be moved around for special occasions. Outline your patio with plants for a party, or jazz up the front yard by moving more of your plants there when it's time for a block party. Or try introducing old-school charm to your front porch by hanging ferns when the weather is nice, and letting your pothos plants hang down from your porch railings.