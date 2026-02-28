The Outdoor Feature HGTV's Drew Scott Says Is A Waste In Small Yards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Small yards can be frustrating for gardeners with big dreams. You can replace overflowing beds with beautiful potted flowers for container gardens, and there are some interesting features that will conserve space. A DIY tiered plant stand is a great option when you're low on space, but not all features are as fitting for a small yard. According to HGTV's Drew Scott, adding a fountain to your small yard just isn't a good idea.

"Not everyone has a huge outdoor space, and in most small yards, a fountain sticks out like a sore thumb," Scott advises, adding "Save your money for something more worthwhile, like seasonal flowers or patio furniture." A large fountain can look elegant, when done right. However, it can also make an already small space look cramped. There's no hard rule when it comes to size and space, but you want enough room to comfortably walk around the fountain. If you can't enjoy or maintain it then it isn't adding much value to your yard. Additionally, you don't want the fountain to dominate the space. Having a central focal point in a small yard is beneficial, but if the fountain takes up most of the area it will overshadow everything else.

To help determine if you have enough room for a fountain, measure your yard and mark out the area a fountain would take up. Do this physically, even if it's as simple as placing rocks to mark the edges, so you get a more accurate feel for the space. Do you have plenty of room to use the rest of your yard? Don't forget to consider the height of the fountain as well! You can also make a scale sketch of the yard if you want to test out multiple arrangements.