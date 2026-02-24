Always Save Your Used Coffee Grounds: Here Are The Plants That Love Them

If eating breakfast in the garden is part of your daily routine, you may have a useful soil additive on hand, sitting in your coffee filter. In the gardening world, there are a lot of unexpected ways to use coffee grounds. They're actually a valuable composting tool, and a number of plants love the added benefits of coffee grounds added directly to soil. Coffee grounds aren't versatile enough to replace high-quality potting soil or fertilizer entirely, but they do contain trace amounts of micronutrients that some plants just can't get enough off. These micronutrients include nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium (in an NPK ratio of about 2.1:0.3:0.3), making coffee a "green" component. Coffee grounds are also beloved on their own for their benefit to soil quality. The grounds apply a coarse texture to soil, which can help aerate the soil, regulating moisture. Some gardeners claim coffee grounds can deter pests, though results seem to vary on that front.

While it's true coffee grounds are mildly acidic (pH of 5.5 to 6.8 or almost neutral), much of it is removed during the process of brewing. Once your grounds are ready to be discarded, you're left with a nutrient-dense, aromatic material that can enrich garden beds and support plant health. Of course, not all plants love coffee grounds, including rosemary, lavender, spinach, and most succulents. Don't have coffee grounds at home? Ask your local barista. Coffee shops often share spent grounds for free.