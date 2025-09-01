Keep Deer Out Of Your Yard With A Must-Plant Privacy Shrub
If you have deer wandering into your yard uninvited, frustration might be the least of your emotions. With the right landscaping, however, you can easily overcome this wildlife nuisance. Lusterleaf holly (Ilex latifolia), or tarajo holly, is a versatile evergreen shrub that can be easily used as a living privacy screen. A native of central and southern Japan and southern China, it is a very large species. Notably deer-resistant, this holly can reach heights of 25 feet and similar widths. By planting this shrub strategically in your yard, you can keep out unwanted guests with a beautiful privacy barrier. In the end, it's a simple trick that'll add more privacy to your backyard while keeping deer away.
With its pyramidal shape and upright growth habit, this bush can be an attractive addition to your yard. Its long, leathery leaves are the largest of any holly species, and provide a lustrous green backdrop. In the spring, you can look forward to tiny yellow-green flowers with a light fragrance. Fall brings little orange-red berries that grow in clusters on the stems. However, be aware that lusterleaf holly is a problem if ingested, as its fruit is slightly toxic to humans. If this worries you due to small children, consider keeping deer out of your yard with a simple fence upgrade.
Planting and maintaining deer-resistant lusterleaf holly
Lusterleaf holly does not get picky about where you plant it, although it might look especially lovely when it receives a few hours of cover. Growing well in full sun or partial shade, consider using acidic soil for the best growth. Well-drained, moist soil is ideal, but lusterleaf holly can still grow well while experiencing drier periods. In fact, this shrub can tolerate drought with little trouble once established. Though hardy in zones 7 through 9, be aware that it might struggle in areas of high humidity or heat. A slow to moderate-growing species, lusterleaf holly develops a dense structure perfect for a hedge shrub.
There are several ways to use lusterleaf holly as a barrier plant. It can grow in containers, but also does well in rows to create a wall of foliage in the form of a hedge. A little bit of pruning helps maintain a clear shape. By planting both male and female hollies, you can make sure that your privacy screen displays bright red color in fall and winter. And, while deterring hungry deer, this shrub's berries are also a simple method for attracting more songbirds to your yard.