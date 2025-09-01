Keep Deer Out Of Your Yard With A Must-Plant Privacy Shrub

If you have deer wandering into your yard uninvited, frustration might be the least of your emotions. With the right landscaping, however, you can easily overcome this wildlife nuisance. Lusterleaf holly (Ilex latifolia), or tarajo holly, is a versatile evergreen shrub that can be easily used as a living privacy screen. A native of central and southern Japan and southern China, it is a very large species. Notably deer-resistant, this holly can reach heights of 25 feet and similar widths. By planting this shrub strategically in your yard, you can keep out unwanted guests with a beautiful privacy barrier. In the end, it's a simple trick that'll add more privacy to your backyard while keeping deer away.

With its pyramidal shape and upright growth habit, this bush can be an attractive addition to your yard. Its long, leathery leaves are the largest of any holly species, and provide a lustrous green backdrop. In the spring, you can look forward to tiny yellow-green flowers with a light fragrance. Fall brings little orange-red berries that grow in clusters on the stems. However, be aware that lusterleaf holly is a problem if ingested, as its fruit is slightly toxic to humans. If this worries you due to small children, consider keeping deer out of your yard with a simple fence upgrade.