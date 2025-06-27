We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peace lilies (Spathiphyllum spp) are extremely popular plants throughout the U.S. This is partly due to their visual appeal and, for those keeping them indoors, their ability to purify the air. The fact they are also considered fuss-free plants that are easy for beginners to grow is yet another reason for their popularity. However, although they are relatively maintenance-free, they still require some attention, particularly when it comes to watering. As for their moisture needs, it is important for growers to strike a balance, as peace lilies thrive in moist soil, but can fade fast if there is too much water. While there are several ways to provide them with water from above and below, to make sure the proper moisture level is maintained, it is important to find the best method for watering your peace lilies.

Advertisement

Regardless of which method — or methods — you eventually settle on for watering your peace lilies, it is equally important to be able to tell when they are in need of more moisture. Since they are native to rainforest and tropical regions, peace lilies do best in humid environments that naturally maintain the soil moisture level. Given that, in the U.S., most are kept indoors and household air tends to be quite dry, it is necessary to consistently monitor the moisture level of the soil surrounding the plant. One way to be able to tell if the soil is too dry is to monitor the leaves. Drooping or wilting indicates a lack of adequate moisture. You can also feel the top inch or so of topsoil. By contrast, if the plant's leaves turn yellow, the soil may be oversaturated.

Advertisement