Help Your Garden Thrive With A Simple Upgrade To Your Daily Routine

While gardening is a highly rewarding practice, it can also be quite exhausting, causing even the most ardent arborists to experience burnout. If you're finding it difficult to get in the dirt, or feeling like your plants haven't been responding well to your schedule lately, it may be time to slow down, take a break, and learn to fall back in love with your craft. That's where this surprisingly simple upgrade comes in: eating breakfast in your garden. It may sound silly at first, but there's actually some real science behind why this works. Taking a moment to be present, mindful, and quietly observing your garden can help you to form better routines, develop consistent patterns, and pick up on your garden's specific needs.

Plants tend to thrive when they receive steady, prolonged attention, rather than a quick splash of water when you get home from work. Most gardeners already know that speaking out loud to plants is scientifically proven to aid growth and fight against infections. Though this has more to do with the vibrations from speech than your literal presence, it stands to reason that the more time you spend around your saplings the better. Some home horticulturists recommend spending one to three minutes in your garden per square foot of growing space every week. This means a garden of roughly 35 square feet will require somewhere from 35 to 105 minutes of care weekly. That's plenty of time to sit back, enjoy a slice of avocado toast, and finish your morning coffee as you tend to your space.