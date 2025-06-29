Why You Should Try Mixing Coffee Grounds In With The Soil Around Hydrangeas

Have you ever noticed that bigleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) blooming in one neighbor's yard have pink or white flowers, while in yet another, they are blue or purple? In some cases, two identical hydrangeas planted in different parts of the same yard might even bloom in different hues, making it seem as if they're not the same hydrangea varieties. If you prefer blue hydrangeas, coffee grounds may offer a little jolt to help your hydrangeas change color over time. It's not the caffeine that does the trick, however; it's the acidity. The plant has a unique ability to display a soil's pH through its flower colors. There's a bit of controversy over whether spent coffee grounds really do much for soil pH, however, since the grounds lose some of their acidity when brewed for coffee.

Advertisement

Not all bigleaf hydrangeas are capable of changing colors : A white variety will stay white, and red (actually a deep pink) will stay red, no matter what type of soil surrounds it. If the hydrangea variety has "blue" in the name, that means it's capable of producing blue flowers under ideal conditions, but can also offer up other colors.