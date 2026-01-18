Winter Storm Warning: How Much Time Do You Have Until The Snow Hits?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout the winter, severe weather is a possibility in much of the U.S. In fact, over the past century, the number of extreme winter weather events has risen dramatically. To help keep the public up-to-date, the National Weather Service issues a variety of advisories, watches, and warnings. However, seeing a warning scroll across the screen or hearing it on the radio is one thing. Knowing the timeframe associated with such an alert is another. Both are imperative to staying safe when a winter storm is on the way.

So, when a winter storm warning — defined as the point when significant hazardous weather is happening or about to happen — is issued, how much time do you have until the snow hits? The answer to that question is somewhat complicated as snow could already be falling by the time either a winter storm watch or warning is issued. Or it may not fall at all. The more pertinent question is how much time do you have until the severe weather begins? To that end, the NWS typically issues winter storm warnings 12 to 24 hours prior to the expected arrival of dangerous conditions. Sometimes a warning is given up to 36 hours prior, if all signs point to Yes (to an oncoming storm).

It is important to note that these warnings are only issued when hazardous winter weather is expected, but this may not always involve snow. The storm may produce major sleet, high winds, dangerously low temperatures, ice accumulations, or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. However, given that warnings are issued for potentially dangerous weather events, when one is put out, you should take action immediately.