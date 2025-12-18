Stuck In Your Car During A Winter Road Trip? Here's What You Should Do

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter weather can present plenty of challenges. This is particularly true if you happen to be driving during inclement conditions. Heavy snow and sleet, high winds, limited visibility, and dangerous black ice on wintry roads are all issues that can leave drivers stranded on the highway this time of year. That is to say nothing of mechanical failures, like dead batteries and frozen fuel lines, which often spike during the worst of winter weather. Regardless of how or why it happens, if you find yourself stuck in your car during a winter road trip, it can be much more than an inconvenience. This is a situation that can quickly turn dire. Here's what you should do in order to stay safe.

First and foremost, if you are stuck in your car during a winter road trip, you should stay inside your car. While it may be tempting to trudge off through the snow in search of help, it is incredibly easy to get disoriented and lost in such conditions. The only exception would be if you are right next to or in front of a building which you know is open and accessible. Additionally, staying in your vehicle provides you with shelter from the winter weather and makes it much easier for others to find you.

To help stay warm, run your vehicle and heater for about 10 minutes every hour. This brings us to one of the reasons why you may need to get out of your vehicle, at least briefly, when stuck during a winter storm. In order to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure your vehicle's exhaust pipe is clear of any snow or other obstructions. Also keep a window cracked while the car is running, for the same reason.