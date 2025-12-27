Winter Storm Watch Vs Warning: What The Difference And How To Prepare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once winter weather arrives, people across the country get accustomed to seeing winter storm watches and warnings pop up on their phones or flash across their TV screens. What do they actually mean and is there a difference between a watch and a warning? The short answer is yes, but there is a difference. It's important to know what each means, and how to prepare when you see those notifications.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will issue a winter storm watch when the chance of a life-threatening winter storm developing is greater than 50%. However, watches are very generalized, as they are issued early on in a storm's potential formation, so the exact time and location can't be pinpointed. As a result, watches usually cover a broad area and time frame. They are often issued at least 24 hours in advance in order to give residents a chance to adequately prepare when and if a serious winter storm does hit their immediate area.

Winter storm warnings are issued once such an event is imminent (80% or better probability). When a winter storm warning is issued, it means forecasters are expecting heavy snows exceeding 6 inches within 12 hours or 8 inches in a 24-hour period. The NWS may also issue an ice storm warning if more than a quarter inch of ice buildup is expected or a blizzard warning if blizzard conditions are expected to be sustained for more than 3 hours. In short, any winter storm warning means there is a chance of injury or death, damage to property, and that travel should be avoided, lest you be stuck in your car during a snowstorm. If less threatening conditions are expected, a winter storm advisory will be issued instead.