Snow Squall: What Is It And How To Stay Safe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once winter arrives, most people living in snow-prone areas begin getting their home, yard, and vehicles ready for the frigid weather to come. From preparing outdoor plumbing for freezing weather to sprinkling salt and ice melt on sidewalks and driveways, it's is a good way to ensure you and your property make it safely and comfortably through the worst of winter weather. However, snow squalls present dangerous conditions that can catch even the best prepared snow veteran off-guard. That is because these unique, sometimes devastating, winter storms can appear and disappear quickly and often without warning.

By definition, snow squalls are relatively short, but extremely intense, weather systems impacting a fairly localized area. Snow squalls may form during a strong cold front. However, they can also happen with no severe winter weather in the forecast. So, unlike weather conditions that can be tracked for days or weeks — such as a polar vortex bringing severe cold weather or a nor'easter bouncing its way along the coast, those in the path of a snow squall may have little or no advance warning.

Despite their brevity, snow squalls can have devastating impacts. They often bring with them extremely strong wind gusts, heavy snow, plummeting temperatures, and a rapid reduction in visibility. While this description may seem like it's attributed to a blizzard, snow squalls are generally much more sudden and shorter than blizzards. The combination of short notice and severe weather make snow squalls particularly dangerous for those caught on roadways by these often unexpected storms. As a result, serious and even deadly accidents are unfortunately fairly common during snow squalls.