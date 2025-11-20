We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With winter drawing near, the chance freezing weather could be on the way increases by the day. The threat of freezing temperatures will continue throughout the winter season and even into spring across most of the U.S. As part of the National Weather Service's Winter Weather Outlook, the agency lists a timeline for preparing for a winter storm. However, there doesn't have to be a full-fledged winter storm for outdoor plumbing to be damaged by winter weather. Unprotected pipes can freeze in less than 8 hours if temperatures drop below freezing. So, it is important to know how to prepare your outdoor plumbing and faucet for winter weather.

The most important thing you can do to protect your outdoor plumbing and faucet against freezing conditions is to insulate all exposed pipes. This actually applies to all exposed pipes, including those in your attic, crawl spaces, garage, or basement, not just those outside. The easiest and most effective way to insulate pipe is to use foam insulation sleeves. To ensure they stay in place, they can be secured with zip ties or waterproof tape. In areas where temperatures can dip well below freezing, it's a good idea to add a layer insulating tape over the foam.

Insulating your pipes should be a one-time task. The insulation should be left in place all season, but they should be insulated all year. Some people do choose to remove the foam from outdoor pipes for aesthetic reasons and/or to prevent the degradation of the insulation. However, leaving all other pipes insulated not only saves you time with winter prep, but also makes your home more energy efficient throughout the year. If your pipes are already insulated, inspect them and replace any damaged insulation before winter weather arrives.