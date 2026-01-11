What Does A Wintry Mix Mean? How To Prepare And Stay Safe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As you monitor winter weather forecasts, you may read or hear the term wintry mix. While this may sound like a relaxing playlist for chilly nights, it actually refers to what can be a messy, miserable, and dangerous weather situation. This is because the mixture to which the term refers to is composed of various types of precipitation, which can make freezing winter weather more unpleasant than usual.

When meteorologists proclaim a wintry mix is in the forecast, they mean that there will be a jumble of sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Each of these elements can create issues on their own. When they all happen at once, the result can be quite the conundrum. This is complicated all the more by the fact these type of precipitation events are notoriously difficult for forecasters to accurately predict in that the blend is not an even ratio. Which means, it can get difficult if it's more wet or more icy under any snow. Throughout the storm, one type of precipitation may dominate, or it may oscillate among the three. The end result is typically a frequent shift as to which type of precipitation is falling and how hard. It is also not out of the question for all three to fall at once.

Wintry mix is a result of layers of stratified air of various temperature levels. The cold air near ground level doesn't just result in sleet and freezing rain, it can also make a mess of roadways. In addition to deep snow, those driving through a wintry mix may also experience a slushy blend of snow and sleet or even dangerous black ice, and the mix can vary along your route, making travel particularly hazardous.