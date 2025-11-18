Deadly Black Ice On Wintery Roads: Can It Be Predicted Before You Start Driving?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're heading out for your daily commute to work or on a road trip to your favorite winter sports destination, driving in winter weather is a part of life for those living in the northern U.S. However, being behind the wheel in such weather does come with some risks. In particular, drivers need to beware of deadly black ice on wintery roads. The safest way to deal with this hazard is to avoid it altogether. So, can black ice be predicted before you start driving? To some degree, yes, as long as you know how and why black ice forms.

For those unfamiliar, black ice is a thin, hard-to-see area of ice on paved surfaces such as roads and bridges. It is referred to as black ice because it is transparent, appearing as the same color as the roadway beneath it. Black ice is typically difficult to see, especially at night, leading to it being a particularly dangerous hazard for drivers. The two things that are needed in order for black ice to form is moisture on the surface of a road and freezing temperatures. This moisture can be the result of melted snow, fog, vehicle exhaust, or drizzling rain. As a result, whenever a roadway is the least bit wet and freezing weather is on the way, there is a chance that black ice may form.

With that in mind, being aware of the forecast within your driving area is the simplest way to predict whether you could possibly encounter black ice during your drive. If the combination of moisture and freezing temperatures exists, there is a good chance you may come across patches of this dangerous frozen layer.