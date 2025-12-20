Vehicle Preparation Tips You Need To Know Before Your Next Winter Road Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Severe winter weather accounts for thousands of auto accidents each year, including hundreds of fatal ones. Although it is best to avoid driving in severe winter weather, that is not always possible. Additionally, there may be times when you are caught completely off-guard by a fast-forming winter storm, like a blizzard or squall, while driving. With that in mind, the best way to ensure a safe and stress-free road trip during winter is to properly prepare your vehicle before hitting the road.

The main thing you should do before taking off on a winter road trip is to make sure your vehicle is stocked with essential emergency supplies. These items should include a roadside emergency kit like the Everlit survival car emergency kit, which has a first aid kit, tire inflator, jumper cables, and other essentials. Additionally, pack extra clothing and blankets, water and snacks, medication, and a cell phone charger. These items can be vital for survival if you are stuck in your car during a snowstorm.

Finally, be sure to bring along things such as a small broom, packable snow shovel, and ice scraper, along with throwing a bag of kitty litter in your trunk. While doing so may seem excessive, this equipment can play an important role in clearing snow from tires and tailpipes, freeing a vehicle stuck in the snow, gaining traction on slick ice, or improving your visibility while driving in icy or freezing conditions.