Freezing Winter Weather Is On Its Way To Central And Eastern US. Here's How You Can Prepare
As Arctic air begins descending across portions of the Lower 48, residents are scrambling to get ready. From protecting your yard from frost damage to preventing pipes from bursting, there are plenty of tasks to complete before the temperature plummets. Even in years when mild winter weather is predicted, taking steps to prep your home, yard, and vehicle is necessary, as there will still be isolated cold snaps. Preparation helps safeguard your property and reduces the stress associated with severe winter weather.
Winter weather prep should start with your home and vehicle. Inside your house, be sure all cracks and crevices are sealed by using caulk or weather stripping, especially around doors and windows. Exposed pipes should be covered in foam or wrapped with insulating cloth, whether they are outside or in unheated indoor spaces like an attic. You also need to secure emergency supplies, including water, canned food, a flashlight, a weather radio, and extra batteries. This emergency kit should be stocked with at least three days' worth of supplies. It is also a good idea to secure an alternative heat source, such as a portable propane heater.
Throughout winter, you also need to make sure your vehicle is properly stocked with emergency supplies in the event you are caught in unexpectedly bad weather or you become stranded. Recommended supplies include jumper cables, a tool kit, ice scraper, shovel, first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, and a portable phone charger. It is also wise to carry a few blankets, extra clothing, non-perishable food items, water, and candles. A bag of kitty litter can also be handy to provide traction in icy conditions.
Prepping your outdoor space for winter weather
There are plenty of tasks to do outside as well. Before focusing on the lawn and garden, there are a few steps needed to secure your home exterior. Besides wrapping the exposed pipes, once you have completed your outdoor prep, disconnect water hoses and cover all faucets with foam insulation. You should also be sure you have an adequate supply of an ice-melting agent for clearing ice from sidewalks and driveways. If you have a generator, test it and ensure it has enough fuel. Keep extra generator fuel on hand and maintain a supply of firewood if you have a fireplace.
Prepare your wooden deck for winter weather by thoroughly cleaning it and making sure all boards are secure. When an approaching winter storm is imminent, move items such as lawn chairs and grills into a garage or storage shed. Now is also the time to clean out your gutters and make sure all downspouts are pointing in the proper direction. You should also run water through gutters to check for clogs or leaks.
To protect trees and plants from frost, ensure the soil is moist to help retain heat. So, if you have not watered your lawn lately, do so before disconnecting your hoses in advance of the storm. Trim any dead or damaged limbs from trees. Use frost covers to protect plants from freezing temperatures and snow. Remember to remove these covers once the temperatures rise above freezing during the day. This may require taking them on and off daily at times. By taking these steps before the first freeze arrives, you'll be better equipped to handle whatever winter brings.