Freezing Winter Weather Is On Its Way To Central And Eastern US. Here's How You Can Prepare

As Arctic air begins descending across portions of the Lower 48, residents are scrambling to get ready. From protecting your yard from frost damage to preventing pipes from bursting, there are plenty of tasks to complete before the temperature plummets. Even in years when mild winter weather is predicted, taking steps to prep your home, yard, and vehicle is necessary, as there will still be isolated cold snaps. Preparation helps safeguard your property and reduces the stress associated with severe winter weather.

Winter weather prep should start with your home and vehicle. Inside your house, be sure all cracks and crevices are sealed by using caulk or weather stripping, especially around doors and windows. Exposed pipes should be covered in foam or wrapped with insulating cloth, whether they are outside or in unheated indoor spaces like an attic. You also need to secure emergency supplies, including water, canned food, a flashlight, a weather radio, and extra batteries. This emergency kit should be stocked with at least three days' worth of supplies. It is also a good idea to secure an alternative heat source, such as a portable propane heater.

Throughout winter, you also need to make sure your vehicle is properly stocked with emergency supplies in the event you are caught in unexpectedly bad weather or you become stranded. Recommended supplies include jumper cables, a tool kit, ice scraper, shovel, first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, and a portable phone charger. It is also wise to carry a few blankets, extra clothing, non-perishable food items, water, and candles. A bag of kitty litter can also be handy to provide traction in icy conditions.