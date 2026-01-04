Costco's Highest-Rated Patio Furniture Finds

Featuring stain- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella® fabric, plus an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant aluminum construction, SunVilla's Kent 7-piece outdoor patio sectional set is a low-maintenance means of adding lounge-style seating to your deck or patio. It features a large spray-stone table, a sectional four-piece sofa, plus two wicker ottoman stools/footrests that slide beneath the table when not in use. It also comes with a cover when away or for overwintering.

While the set is rated 4.6 stars overall, it's hard to justify a better ranking for this set due to the nature of some reviews. Negative feedback is, admittedly, in the minority, and includes anomalous issues with damaged deliveries and missing throw cushions. However, some have voiced more serious concerns over mold-prone cushions that easily absorb water. What's more, two reviews cite issues with an ill-fitting cover, which makes protecting the set from the elements tricky. "Even when I set up the chairs in the intended configuration for the cover to fit as per the manufacturer," says purchaser Adam. "Cover doesn't reach all the way to the bottom legs on some side."

Many more users praise the set's overall quality and style, including those who say the set has thicker cushions compared to similar products, and many agree that it's competitively priced, especially given how comfortable it is. "This is truly like having a living room outdoors," says verified purchaser Tamara S. "Super thick cushions and so much room for laying down and relaxing. Love that all the sections connect together with the included clips and that the bottom and back cushions sip together." They also found that the cover does, in fact, fit: "If you push the coffee table in all the way to the edge/corner of the couch the cover fits great!"