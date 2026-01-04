Costco's Highest-Rated Patio Furniture Finds
Our homes are our sanctuaries, and we furnish our interiors with that idea front and center. But what about our gardens? Often, decking and patio furniture gets woefully overlooked, and yet, when the sun's shining, it's fair to say there are few places we'd prefer to relax than out in the yard. To ensure that the trend of interior comfort continues out to the yard, it's important to pay just as much attention to your patio furniture. There are countless outdoor seating ideas to spruce up any space, and while there are plenty of retail options, Costco offers a wide variety of seating, often at competitive prices.
In this guide, we've whittled Costco's outdoor furniture range down to those reviewed most favorably by verified customers. We've listed them in order of lowest to highest ranking, and to help make parting with your dollars less risky, we've focused on products with an overall customer rating of at least 4 stars and those with both a relatively large number of reviews and a high percentage of positive 4 and 5 star reviews. From pool-side loungers and expansive seating sets, to cozy fire pit tables, we're sure you'll find something to pique your interest.
Grand Leisure Vega 4-piece Outdoor Patio Deep Seating Set
Made from resilient, hand-woven resin wicker and Sunbrella® fabric upholstery (resistant to stains, mildew, chlorine, and fading), the Grand Leisure Vega 4-piece outdoor patio deep seating set comes with two swivel lounge chairs, one sofa, and a coffee table. Per the name, ample seating offers a comfortable way to relax on the patio with friends and family. Overall, customers rate the product 4.4 stars. In fact, out of over 150 user reviews, 85% give it 4 stars or more.
There are some negative comments to bear in mind. For example, some cite issues with the cushions, stating that they stain despite the trademarked upholstery, or that they're less comfortable than imagined. Others had problems with damage during delivery and missing parts, including a missing coffee table (several reviewers report that the table scratches very easily).
Overall, the feedback is strong. 5-star reviewers tend to agree the set feels distinctly high-end, yet undercuts the price tag of more premium brands. It's praised for its sturdy build and good looks, as well the cushions, which many people describe as firm but comfortable. Reviewer STRN notes, "it looks so modern and high end even though it was less than half the price of another outdoor set I was eyeing." They praised the ease of assembly and said, "I was worried about some of the negative reviews I read here but overall really happy with the set!"
Sirio Niko 4-piece Chaise Lounge Set
Ideal for those who lounge in the sun, the Sirio Niko 4-piece chaise lounge set comes with two loungers and matching side tables. All are made from weather-resistant resin wicker, and the beds feature cushions made with Sunbrella® fabric, designed to withstand outdoor use. The loungers themselves have adjustable backs, so you can sleep or read/socialize comfortably. Out of over 180 user reviews, 84% give the set 5 stars, lending to an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.
Of course, the set receives at least some negative feedback. Some have had issues with broken and missing parts. One says the metal reclining handle broke off one of their loungers, though it was after four years of use. Another explains that the cushions tend to slide off if you don't use the supplied grippers.
However, the overwhelming majority offer praise. The set is widely hailed for its quality, ease of use, comfort, and aesthetically pleasing design. "These are the most comfortable lounge chairs encountered!" says user Uncivil1. "You will love the hydraulic adjustment feature. The chairs are large so be sure to check the dimensions prior to purchasing. Materials and workmanship appear to be top notch."
Grand Leisure Sidney 6-piece Fire outdoor patio seating Set
Featuring a half-moon shaped sofa with a separate, circular fire pit table as its anchor, the Grand Leisure Sidney 6-piece Fire outdoor patio seating set also features two integrated aluminum tables with storage. Whether it suits your needs is entirely down to how you use your patio; one of the best patio furniture buying tips we can offer is to ensure it suits your lifestyle while demanding the minimal amount of maintenance.
In terms of maintenance, Grand Leisure seeks to steal as little of your time as possible, featuring all-weather woven wicker and Sunbrella® cushions designed to withstand a life outdoors. No assembly is required, either, which could attract those ready to dive in and socialize. The fire pit comes with a porcelain tile cover — ideal when you're dining or playing board games, and to keep the interior protected from the elements.
Overall, the set is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars. This is thanks to 175 (out of almost 240) users who award it 5 stars. Those who are unhappy have experienced issues with delivery, including a set that was lost in transit. Others suggest that the resin feels cheap, lightweight, and susceptible to moderate winds. One unsatisfied customer, Nick, said "The cushions got damaged in normal rain."
However, the majority of purchasers praise the set's quality design and comfortable seating. Most agree that it's ideal for entertaining, especially for households with smaller outdoor spaces. As one happy buyer puts it, "Expect more company & fun partying!" One caveat: Lisa, who gave the set 5 stars said, "Regret chosing curbside delivery as the firepit box was heavy & other 2 boxes were cumbersome. However once it was set up it's very comfy."
SunVilla Kent 7-piece outdoor patio sectional set
Featuring stain- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella® fabric, plus an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant aluminum construction, SunVilla's Kent 7-piece outdoor patio sectional set is a low-maintenance means of adding lounge-style seating to your deck or patio. It features a large spray-stone table, a sectional four-piece sofa, plus two wicker ottoman stools/footrests that slide beneath the table when not in use. It also comes with a cover when away or for overwintering.
While the set is rated 4.6 stars overall, it's hard to justify a better ranking for this set due to the nature of some reviews. Negative feedback is, admittedly, in the minority, and includes anomalous issues with damaged deliveries and missing throw cushions. However, some have voiced more serious concerns over mold-prone cushions that easily absorb water. What's more, two reviews cite issues with an ill-fitting cover, which makes protecting the set from the elements tricky. "Even when I set up the chairs in the intended configuration for the cover to fit as per the manufacturer," says purchaser Adam. "Cover doesn't reach all the way to the bottom legs on some side."
Many more users praise the set's overall quality and style, including those who say the set has thicker cushions compared to similar products, and many agree that it's competitively priced, especially given how comfortable it is. "This is truly like having a living room outdoors," says verified purchaser Tamara S. "Super thick cushions and so much room for laying down and relaxing. Love that all the sections connect together with the included clips and that the bottom and back cushions sip together." They also found that the cover does, in fact, fit: "If you push the coffee table in all the way to the edge/corner of the couch the cover fits great!"
Sirio Palermo 9-piece outdoor patio dining set
Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars overall, the Sirio Palermo 9-piece outdoor patio dining set offers an ideal solution for people with larger patios, and who like to entertain. Paired with one of Costco's best outdoor kitchen sets, it offers both ample seating and plenty of table space for goodies from the grill. It comes with a large, aluminum table (designed to look like wood) and eight all-weather, resin-wicker chairs. Powder-coated aluminum frames are designed to withstand the weather, and so, too, are the Sunbrella® fabric cushions.
Out of more than 180 reviews, 80% award the set 5 stars. Among those less satisfied, a small number describe issues with delivery and paid-for assembly service, including damaged parts. Another, who nevertheless loves the product, suggests that the cushions are too firm, although this may not hold true for every user. Fortunately for Sirio, customer compliments outweigh complaints, with users widely praising the quality of the set, its generous size, and how easy it is to clean and care for. It's also noted for its stylish looks, and perhaps most importantly, for being comfortable. "This dining set is absolutely beautiful," says verified purchaser Kate. "So happy with the construction. The cushions are sturdy and comfortable."
Sirio Atlas 7-piece outdoor patio seating set
Blending cream frames and anthracite-toned cushions, the Sirio Atlas 7-piece outdoor patio seating set provides contemporary comfort for larger groups of friends and family. It features two handy round tables for drinks and decorative items, as well as two armchairs, a three-seater sofa, plus twin footstools that double as extra seating. Aluminum frames are designed to resist rust, resin-wicker seat backs are woven to resist weather damage, and the cushions are upholstered with stain and mildew-resistant fabric.
Overall, the set is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars. Out of about 120 reviews, 83% give it 5 stars, with a further 9% awarding it 4. It's let down slightly by those who cite issues with damaged deliveries. But most users praise its aesthetics and comfort. It's praised for drying quickly after rain, for its overall build quality, and for the various ways it can be configured to suit different spaces. Stephen C describes the comfort level as outstanding, says, "My family absolutely loves it, and we've already spent countless hours enjoying our outdoor space together. Highly recommended!" They also appreciate the "no assembly required" readiness of the multi-piece set.
SunVilla Commercial Sling Wave chaise lounge with adjustable armrests
Featuring two adjustable sun loungers, SunVilla's Commercial Sling Wave chaise lounge 2-pack is built for comfort and adjustability. The powder-coated aluminum frames and Phifertex® sling are made to withstand the weather, while multiple reclining positions should help to keep you comfortable when basking in the sunshine. You may think loungers like these are the preserve of serious pool-side party hosts, but they're just as well-suited to those in need of small patio furniture inspiration. They stack flat and easily on top of each other, meaning you can keep them out of the way when not in use.
You may wonder how a 4.5-star product ranks higher in this guide than those with stronger star ratings. While some lower-ranked products do, indeed, have a higher star rating, this set from SunVilla has considerably more customer reviews. In fact, almost 900 customers have reviewed the set, and of those, an impressive 73% give the set full marks.
Starting with more negative feedback, several customers cite issues with quality, including thin fabric and damaged, misaligned pieces. Others say the set took a long time to assemble, and that the armrests are prone to "pinching" if not used carefully. Overall, however, the feedback is favorable. While some 5-star users agree that the assembly could have been easier, they simultaneously praise the set's quality once it's built. "This is an absolute Winner for anyone who is looking for a really well-made chase lounge Lawn Chair," says Larry. "Recommend paying to have them assembled unless you are very experienced In assembling metal products with Fasteners." He notes the dark-painted metal arms can heat up uncomfortably in the sun.
Portside 5-piece outdoor patio Shellback Fire Chat set
If you don't trust yourself to DIY your own backyard fire pit, Portside's 5-piece Outdoor Patio Shellback Fire Chat set could be an ideal solution. Per the name, it's designed to inspire convivial fireside conversations, with deep-set chairs and a roaring fire bowl with a glass surround. It's built using Polywood® durable lumber made from recycled materials and featuring a 20-year warranty. It's also made in the U.S. As for the seats, they're built to provide comfort and support, and bring a New England rustic look thanks to the Adirondack-inspired design. The fire bowl ties the ensemble together, and when paired with a 20-pound propane tank, can burn for between eight and 16 hours.
Overall, the set receives a 4.7 out 5-star rating, thanks to 83% of its nearly 200 reviewers who gave it 5 stars. There are some who list issues with faulty parts and furniture, including a fire pit that wouldn't ignite. One explains that the fire bowl popped and shattered, suspecting defective glass. But the majority of users praise the set's ease of assembly, the fire's high heat output, and the strength of the glass surround. It's also praised for its sturdy build and for coping well with poor weather. As one user says, "We live in a strong wind tunnel and so far the chairs have not budged."
SunVilla Nichols 4-piece outdoor patio seating set
The SunVilla Nichols 4-piece outdoor patio seating set comes with a Craftsman-style faux-wood-top coffee table, two cushioned swivel rocker chairs, and a cushioned three-seater sofa. It's made with a lightweight, powder-coated aluminum frame to help withstand the weather, and since a waterproof cover is also included, it's easy to protect the set from the elements, encouraging a long life of use.
The set is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, with almost 90% of over 165 reviewers giving it 5 stars. There are some who cite issues with easily-stained fabrics, despite the inclusion of stain-resistant Sunbrella® upholstery. Others suggest the rocking chairs are neither quiet nor smooth. Such feedback is rare: A pattern of praise quickly appears for the set's build quality and a high level of comfort. Straightforward, stress-free assembly also works in its favor. Customer Jimbo liked pretty much everything about the set, from assembly to the cover: "First off It is very sturdy and I can see it lasting a long time. The set looks modern and the table and chairs are strong and made of good material. The chairs and sofa are also comfortable with nice cushions."
Agio Valmar 5-piece outdoor patio fire seating set
With a fire-pit table at its heart, Agio's Valmar 5-piece outdoor patio fire seating set features twin two-seater sofas plus two armchairs. All seating is built from rust-resistant, powder-coated aluminum, and each piece comes with Sunbrella® fabric. The fire pit itself is propane powered, perfect for backyards that require a smokeless fire pit, and features a hidden drawer in which to stow your gas tank. When you're not using the fire, a burner cover helps turn it into a regular dining or gaming table.
As for the reviews, 88% of about 290 customers rate the product 5 stars, lending to an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5. As always, the feedback isn't purely positive. One customer, for example, received a couch with a melted leg, although this is unlikely to be a common occurrence. Another has been unable to get the fire pit to work, they suspect due to damaged parts. Of the positive reviews, many praise the quality of the furniture and appreciate the fact that a protective cover is included with the set. It's complimented for its aesthetically pleasing design, and while assembly is required, most agree that the process is straightforward. "This set is incredible," surmises verified purchaser Shimmy. "Both sofas glide and the two chairs glide and swivel. We use it every morning and the fire pit works great."
Agio Cullman 7-piece Sling outdoor patio dining set
If you've been inspired by the Property Brothers' tips to achieve a low-maintenance backyard, then you're probably on the hunt for low-maintenance furniture. If so, it may be worth considering the Agio Cullman 7-piece Sling outdoor patio dining set. It features six swivel chairs and a 60-inch-diameter dining table — ideal for entertaining small groups. It's built with rust-resistant, powder-coated aluminum frames, which keep maintenance to a minimum. Phifertex® Premier Sling Fabric features antibacterial technology that makes them both comfortable and easy to care for. And to be sure, the set also includes a cover.
Overall, it's rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, and out of about 380 reviews, 88% give the set top marks. Some customer feedback points to issues with rust, and one says that, despite the product description, the table isn't designed to comfortably use all six chairs. However, most hold that the set, as a whole, is sturdily built, visually pleasing, and comfortable. It's also praised for its value, especially when compared to similar sets with higher price tags. Verified purchaser DACChE is a repeat customer for the collection. "This is the 3rd Agio patio set we purchased from Costco. Tabletop is latticed yet substantial, which is important if you live in a high-wind area as it minimizes lift. Dining for 6 is a bit crowded, but spacious for less. Wearable parts are kept in stock for a few years, which is important for the plastic glides on the chair bottoms."
Methodology
In order to find the best patio furniture available at Costco, we searched for products rated at least 4 stars by verified customers. To ensure a realistic appraisal of each product, we selected products that have been tried and reviewed by at least 100 customers, and to help you make a balanced and informed purchase decision, we also sought to highlight any potential drawbacks associated with each product, even among 5-star reviews. We featured products from a variety of manufacturers and looked at products across different categories, including dining sets, seating and sofa sets, fire pit sets, and outdoor loungers and day beds. The sets were ranked according to overall customer ratings, starting with the lowest and ending with the highest, although occasional exceptions were made based on the severity of negative feedback or the volume of user reviews.