How To Determine If A Smokeless Fire Pit Is Right For Your Backyard

If you were lucky enough to grow up with a yard suitable for barbecues, blowouts, and bonfires, you likely know that the centerpiece of any good gathering is the fire pit. These pits are the cathedral upon which lifelong bonds are made, marshmallows are roasted, and party games are played until the wee hours of the morning. While having a fire pit can be extremely fun, it also presents a few logistical issues that can detract from your enjoyment. Most of these issues can be attributed to the smoke, which has a nasty habit of getting into people's eyes, settling in their hair, and clinging to clothes with that stale, burnt scent for days to come. While excess smoke has historically been impossible to tame, there is a new way to circumvent these problems before they arise, with nothing more than a simple investment in a smokeless fire pit!

For those not in the know, smokeless fire pits burn wood or pellets like traditional models — just without the clouds of smoke. Though it may seem like the magic of fairytales, this new technology has given us the ability to gather around a roaring fire, warm up, and enjoy all of the normal benefits of an analogue pit, without any of the drawbacks. It may sound too good to be true, but there are still a few factors that need to be considered before you decide whether or not investing in one of these smokeless pits is right for you.