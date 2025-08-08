How To Determine If A Smokeless Fire Pit Is Right For Your Backyard
If you were lucky enough to grow up with a yard suitable for barbecues, blowouts, and bonfires, you likely know that the centerpiece of any good gathering is the fire pit. These pits are the cathedral upon which lifelong bonds are made, marshmallows are roasted, and party games are played until the wee hours of the morning. While having a fire pit can be extremely fun, it also presents a few logistical issues that can detract from your enjoyment. Most of these issues can be attributed to the smoke, which has a nasty habit of getting into people's eyes, settling in their hair, and clinging to clothes with that stale, burnt scent for days to come. While excess smoke has historically been impossible to tame, there is a new way to circumvent these problems before they arise, with nothing more than a simple investment in a smokeless fire pit!
For those not in the know, smokeless fire pits burn wood or pellets like traditional models — just without the clouds of smoke. Though it may seem like the magic of fairytales, this new technology has given us the ability to gather around a roaring fire, warm up, and enjoy all of the normal benefits of an analogue pit, without any of the drawbacks. It may sound too good to be true, but there are still a few factors that need to be considered before you decide whether or not investing in one of these smokeless pits is right for you.
How does a smokeless fire pit work?
Since smoke is a natural by-product of a burning fire, many consumers justifiably have questions about how a smokeless fire is even possible. Essentially, a smokeless fire pit enhances combustion by utilizing a double-walled design. The outer wall has holes in the bottom that draw in cool air. That air is then heated by the fire inside and released through the upper vents of the inside wall. This triggers a chemical reaction that consumes smoke particles and prevents them from turning into carbon soot. The double-walled design of a smokeless pit burns more efficiently and reduces or eliminates smoke production. This efficient design means you can enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a real fire without all the coughing and smoke smell. If your backyard space is small, or you entertain often and don't want guests smelling like a campfire, this feature alone could make a smokeless pit worth it.
Of course, smokeless fire pits don't eliminate smoke entirely. Depending on which brand you buy, you may find that a small amount of smoke escapes from the pit, especially as the basin continues to fill with soot and ash over time. For many, it's still well worth the investment, as the smokeless model significantly decreases the volume and potency of the vapors released by the fire. To maintain the efficiency of your smokeless fire pit, use proper fuel — and don't burn wet wood, treated lumber, cardboard, or any random lawn debris. Liquid accelerants are also discouraged by most manufacturers, as they reduce the efficient burning power of the machine.
Should you buy a smokeless fire pit?
The biggest question regarding whether a smokeless pit is right for you likely revolves around the price point. If you're the kind of person who takes pride in hosting bonfires, wants to have friends over every weekend, and can't live without some smoke-free s'mores, hot dogs, or other camping recipes, the high cost of a smokeless model might not scare you away. For the average homeowner, however, there are many more pressing bills and expenses that might leave the best smokeless models out of reach financially. Most of these pits run upwards of $100, with some clocking in at over $1,000. Regular fire pits, by comparison, can be as cheap as $50. You can even build your own budget-friendly fire pit with simple materials on hand such as stone or brick.
The initial purchase isn't the only costly element either, as smokeless pits require high-quality fuel to run as advertised. Many homeowners enjoy a fire pit because it's an easy way to dispose of excess wood and lawn debris, such as dry leaves. If you're frequently burning things as a means to get rid of them, and not hosting public gatherings with your friends, it may not be worth it to invest in a smokeless pit, as you'll likely wind up filling it with low-quality materials anyway. At the end of the day, smokeless fire pits offer a lot of advantages, but it's important to weigh whether those benefits fit your lifestyle and budget.