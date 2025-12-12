Costco's Best Outdoor Kitchen Sets, Ranked
If you dream of building your own outdoor kitchen, you're not alone. Particularly during the summer, when we want to spend as much time in our yards as possible, such an installation can help bring the indoors out, expanding our living spaces and enhancing our ability to entertain family and friends. And while there are various things to consider when building an outdoor kitchen – not least the materials you use and the appliances you install — it's surprising how easy such a large project can be to bring to life.
This is especially true for Costco members, where a range of handy outdoor kitchen sets can suit an array of different needs. The cost of an outdoor kitchen from Costco can be surprisingly low, too — especially when compared with the price of a custom-built set-up.
Whether you've already secured your appliances and need custom cabinets to fit your quirky patio, or you're starting from scratch and want to secure everything you need in one ready-to-go kitchen bundle, this guide is for you. Covering the highest-rated outdoor kitchen sets currently available through Costco, each product featured in this guide is rated at least four stars by real buyers. We'll start with the lowest-rated set, working our way to the highest, and highlighting the features that customers appear to love the most.
8. Custom Assembled Outdoor Cabinetry by WeatherStrong
Of all the outdoor upgrades that are worth spending money on, an outdoor kitchen is perhaps the most attractive. Whether you like to entertain or simply spend time in your garden, having an outdoor living space complete with cooking facilities promises to enhance the way that you do it. However, if you want a kitchen that's customized to fit your space, it could quickly become a considerable expense.
Representing a happy middle ground between custom and pre-built, the Custom Assembled Outdoor Cabinetry by WeatherStrong offers a solution that customers seem to love. There are four door styles to choose from, for starters. You can also specify one of 13 different cabinet colors, making it easy to match your kitchen to one of Costco's top-rated patio furniture sets. You'll also benefit from high-quality stainless-steel hardware. You will need to source your own grill, fuel fittings, and other appliances separately. However, unlike most pre-built kitchen sets, WeatherStrong cabinets are built to your own size specifications, meaning you'll have no issues with square pegs and round holes.
Of course, customer feedback is the ultimate litmus test as to whether or not such a solution is worth the outlay. Out of over 150 reviews, 100 (65%) give WeatherStrong five stars. A further 11% give the cabinets four. While there are those who have had issues with deliveries and poor customer service, and who question the units' quality, these are in the minority. Others explain how helpful the customer service team was in ensuring they were happy with their design. The quality of the final product also earns the cabinetry high praise, as does its competitive pricing. As one buyer says on Costco.com, "Costco has done it again for us. Great pricing/value yet never sacrifices on quality."
7. NewAge Products 5-Piece Grove Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen with Drop-In Stainless Steel Platinum Grill
An excellent solution for garden improvers in search of a ready-to-go kitchen bundle, the NewAge Products 5-Piece Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen is replete with useful features. A built-in sink cabinet (with built-in, fold-down faucet) keeps your cleaning station close, while a feature-rich bar cabinet (complete with chilling drawer, wine rack, and drop-in trash bins) makes summer entertainment a cinch. It also features a spacious grill-insert cabinet with space beneath for your gas and cookware, but here's the kicker: the set also includes a drop-in stainless steel platinum grill. Depending on your cooking needs, you can opt for a set with a 33-inch or 40-inch grill. Whichever you choose, these grills are compatible with both propane and natural gas. To top it all off? Each size also features a built-in rotisserie.
Out of 32 reviews, 20 (62%) award the product five stars, helping it to secure an overall 4.1-star rating. Less favorable reviews show a pattern of delivery issues and damaged items, and one reviewer noticed rust on their unit after less than two months. However, the majority of users are decidedly more satisfied with their purchase. Many of them agree that the set's build quality is excellent, especially given the price point. As one Costco buyer explains, "My guests absolutely love it. Fantastic and excellent value for the price ... The flexibility to configure it for your taste or needs is amazing."
6. NewAge Products Aluminium 3-piece Outdoor Kitchen
Another set from NewAge Products, the Aluminium 3-Piece Outdoor Kitchen is designed to provide weather-proof storage for outdoor cooks, and lots of it. It's framed with aircraft-grade aluminum, which means it ought to be fairly robust. It comes with an array of storage accessories, plus a stainless-steel countertop. In terms of storage real estate, buyers can expect a 32-inch bar cabinet with an adjustable wine rack, beverage chilling drawer, and drop-in trash bins. The set also includes a two-door cabinet, with deep, reconfigurable shelves designed to help you customize your storage.
Overall, the set receives 4.4 out of five stars from 84 customer ratings. Of those, 63 (75%) award the product full marks. Yes, there are those who cite issues with damaged items and understandably frustrating delivery wait times. However, such feedback is in the minority, and there are many who are delighted with their purchase, some explaining that it arrived in perfect condition, and some saying how impressed they are by the set's overall quality. Others are pleased with the value for money that the set represents, including one Costco reviewer who says, "I couldn't find anything in this price range that looked this good. Best of all, I didn't need to hire a contractor to install it!"
5. Kirkland Signature Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill
While there's no sink, Kirkland Signature's Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill includes just about everything else serious outdoor cooks are likely to need. It's chock full of storage, with a twin cabinet designed to house your gas and trash can, plus three good-sized drawers for your tools, utensils, and dinnerware. It's also rather pleasing on the eye, featuring a stone-effect construction that lends it a hand-built aesthetic.
What makes it such a complete solution for home chefs is that it's armed to the hilt with cooking features. The 12 burners comprise a blend of six main burners, two side burners, two top-searing burners, plus a two-burner griddle. This means that all likely grilling eventualities are covered, including searing and sautéeing. There's even an adjustable warming rack built in. Other details that earn it a 4.4-star rating include LED-lit knobs that show whether or not a particular burner is on, as well as a grease management system that makes keeping your grill clean and in good shape easy. It's also compatible with both propane and natural gas, although you'll need to purchase a hose and regulator kit separately if you wish to use the latter.
While some reviews cite issues with damaged and missing items, 397 out of 553 reviews (71%) award the set five stars. Customers praise its versatility for an array of cooking styles and its speedy assembly time, including one reviewer who says it took just 30 minutes. Another, who also bought one of Costco's highly rated gazebos, loves the LED lighting. They especially appreciate the top-down configuration of the searing burners, which they say helps to reduce mess. Overall, they explain on Costco.com, "It's really a wonderful unit and well worth the money."
4. NewAge Products Grove Stainless Steel 3-piece Outdoor Kitchen
Those in search of convenient kitchen storage for a smaller deck or patio may well be curious to give the 3-Piece Grove Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen a try. It's manufactured by NewAge Products, whose approach to outdoor kitchen storage, in this case, is as versatile as you're likely to find in a unit this size. The set comes with two cabinets in all, including a bar cabinet that includes a wine rack, a chilling drawer, and drop-in trash bins. The second cabinet features deep, customizable shelf storage, which can be configured to house the items most important to you when cooking. The two are tied together with a stainless steel countertop, which itself provides essential space for things like preparing ingredients and allowing dishes to cool.
Now, it's worth noting that the set has no housing for a grill. Then again, that's not really what it's designed for. Instead, it's built for those who already have appliances and simply need more storage to work with.
Overall, the set receives a rating of 4.5 out of five stars. It owes this to the 62 reviewers (73%) who award it five stars. Some praise the beauty the set brings to their outdoor kitchen and how easy it makes organization for those with tools and ingredients to stow. Others explain that it represents excellent value for money, including one Costco reviewer who says, "Very high quality, some assembly required, very sturdy and functional. A really good product at an awesome price. We liked it so well, we just purchased a cool indoor modular bar from them."
3. Urban Islands Outdoor Kitchen Bundle
If you're serious about outdoor cooking and are contemplating building your own dedicated kitchen, then you may be able to get everything you need with Urban Islands' Outdoor Kitchen Bundle. It incorporates highly-rated Urban Islands appliances, including the brand's five-burner drop-in grill (rated over four stars), a 4.9 cubic-foot outdoor refrigerator (rated 4.5 stars), plus a handy door and drawer combination, which is not currently available by itself at Costco. In other words, when the time comes to light the grill, this set ensures that everything you need is on hand, including tools, hardware, and your food. And as for the grill itself, it offers over 1,000 square inches of cooking space, and can be bought in a configuration to suit your preference of fuel, be that propane or natural gas.
The set is rated 4.5 stars by Costco customers who've bought and reviewed it. Out of 52 reviews, 40 (77%) give it five stars. The refrigerator alone is a key reason for such high praise, with customers impressed by its ability to retain a cool 34°F, even in the ambient 107°F Arizona heat. Others cite surprise at the quality of the set overall, especially given the price, not to mention the effortless good looks it brings to their outdoor spaces. As one Costco customer explains, "The quality of this outdoor kitchen bundle far exceeds the price ... I have received several compliments on my outdoor kitchen from guests ... I wished I had a picture of the shock on their faces when I share that I paid less than $3K and that I bought them at Costco."
2. NewAge Products Grove Stainless Steel 4-piece Outdoor Kitchen
If you include the cover, the four-piece Grove Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen Set from NewAge Products actually comes with five. It features a bar cabinet with storage for drinks, including a wine rack and chilling drawer, plus a removable ice tray, stainless steel garnish trays, and drop-in trash bins. A sink cabinet comes with a sink and fold-down faucet, plus storage beneath for your cleaning essentials. A grill insert cabinet has ample storage underneath for both your gas and outdoor cookware, plus space to fit your grill. The entire ensemble is brought together with a stainless steel countertop.
If you have a grill already and just need a unit in which to drop it, you'll be interested to know that this kitchen receives an overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars. That's thanks to 71 users (74%) who give it five stars, and a further 10% who give it four stars. As is to be expected with any product, there are some buyers who are less satisfied, including a few whose orders were damaged upon delivery. One user feels that the product script's reference to a refrigeration drawer was misleading; however, the current description on Costco specifies that the chilling drawer is not a powered refrigerator.
Despite these comments, it remains the highest-rated outdoor kitchen set currently available at Costco. Reviews praise it for several reasons, such as its build quality, its aesthetic beauty, and its versatile construction — including a fold-down faucet that helps cooks to find more workspace when required. As one Costco buyer explains, "Absolutely stunning Barbeque setup! Packaged amazingly and went together easy. This was our third choice as I waited too long for the first two I liked. I guess good things come to those who wait!"
1. Methodology
This guide ranks the highest-rated outdoor kitchen sets currently available on the Costco website. All featured products have received an overall buyer rating of at least four stars; the products are listed in order of ranking, from lowest to highest. In order to provide a rounded assessment of each product and in order to determine the factors that help and hinder their ratings, we referred to both positive and negative reviews.
Finally, while the items featured are available across a range of different price points and offer an array of different features, any references to these were included for informational purposes only. Our scoring in this guide is based solely on customer ratings and reviews.