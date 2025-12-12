Costco's Best Outdoor Kitchen Sets, Ranked

If you dream of building your own outdoor kitchen, you're not alone. Particularly during the summer, when we want to spend as much time in our yards as possible, such an installation can help bring the indoors out, expanding our living spaces and enhancing our ability to entertain family and friends. And while there are various things to consider when building an outdoor kitchen – not least the materials you use and the appliances you install — it's surprising how easy such a large project can be to bring to life.

This is especially true for Costco members, where a range of handy outdoor kitchen sets can suit an array of different needs. The cost of an outdoor kitchen from Costco can be surprisingly low, too — especially when compared with the price of a custom-built set-up.

Whether you've already secured your appliances and need custom cabinets to fit your quirky patio, or you're starting from scratch and want to secure everything you need in one ready-to-go kitchen bundle, this guide is for you. Covering the highest-rated outdoor kitchen sets currently available through Costco, each product featured in this guide is rated at least four stars by real buyers. We'll start with the lowest-rated set, working our way to the highest, and highlighting the features that customers appear to love the most.