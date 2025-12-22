A Blizzard Is Coming For Several US States. Here's How You Can Prepare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Heading into Christmas, there is wide variance of weather expected throughout the United States. While some areas are expected to be unseasonably warm through the end of the year, perhaps even the warmest Christmas on record for much of the country, a blizzard is coming for several U.S. states. In fact, at least a portion of over a dozen states in the Northwest and Northeast are expected to have true winter conditions during Christmas week. Then, some locations predicted to have an unusually warm Christmas day may be staring at extreme winter conditions within hours or days following the holiday.

While the much of the Northeast is expected to experience winter weather throughout the holiday week, the Midwest is supposed to be unseasonably warm into Christmas. However, that night or the next day, much of the Mountain West, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes region, and western portions of the Northeast could possibly be facing a severe winter weather event, including everything from heavy rains to blizzards and 2 feet of snow or more. Over much of that area, lake effect snow could contribute to blizzard conditions. Jumping ahead to the following week, the year could end with yet another winter weather event, with snow squalls and blizzards affecting a large swath of the U.S.

As a result of this forecast, anyone living in, visiting, or traveling through New England, the Upper Midwest, or other affected areas should be prepared for serious winter weather. That includes preparing your home and yard for blizzard conditions if you live in the area. It also means prepping your vehicle and having the proper clothing whether you are a resident or just passing through.