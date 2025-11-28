Lake Effect Snow: What You Need To Know About The Weather Phenomenon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once winter weather is on the way, many across the country turn their attention to snow. Those monitoring the forecasts range from winter sport enthusiasts hoping for above-average snow accumulation to gardeners rushing to prevent frost on late-season crops. Whether the possibility of snowfall elicits cheers or jeers, millions of Americans want to know when, where, and how much of it will occur. However, one weather phenomenon in particular can throw a monkey wrench in even the most accurate forecasts. Lake effect snow is incredibly difficult for forecasters to accurately predict, and can completely alter local conditions when it happens.

Traditional snowfall occurs when water vapor in high-altitude clouds freezes and crystallizes. As a result, meteorologists can generally predict snowfall by analyzing the air temperature at various altitudes along with the moisture content of the air. Lake effect snow, on the other hand, happens when cold air flows over a large body of warm water. In very simple terms, the moving mass of cold air absorbs vapor on the water's surface. When it reaches land on the other side, snow — sometimes several feet — suddenly begins to fall.

In the U.S., this phenomenon is most commonly associated with the Great Lakes region, where cold air blows straight down from the Arctic. However, it can happen near other large bodies of water around the globe. Utah's Great Salt Lake is one example. Some coastal areas around the U.S., UK, Japan, and Korea also experience this sort of snow event when cold air passes over warm ocean waters.