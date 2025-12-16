11 Easy Flowers To Grow And Add Color To Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're hoping to infuse your garden with color but don't have years of gardening experience to draw on, knowing which flowers are likely to grow with minimal fuss is key. Fortunately, by understanding just a few basic principles and then applying those to your research, finding easy-to-grow flowers becomes incredibly straightforward.

Now, this doesn't mean you have to understand degree-level botanical theory in order to be successful. In most cases, the information you need is readily available — often printed right on the seed packets that line the shelves of your local garden supplier. The trick to avoiding horticultural headaches is in knowing which information to look for, and how to match it with the unique conditions presented in your garden.

Pair that knowledge with this guide to easy-to-grow flowers — many of which are suitable for an unbelievably diverse range of climates and environments — and you'll quickly realize just how easy bringing color to your garden can be.