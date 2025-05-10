The Fast-Growing Flower That'll Turn A Yard Into A Butterfly Paradise
Across the U.S., there is a movement encouraging gardeners to add specific plants that can help pollinators thrive. If you want to jump in and begin inviting any of the 750 butterfly species in the U.S. to your home, you need the right flowers in your garden. Thankfully, there are many fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners that also easily attract butterflies to your outdoor spaces with their rich nectar. Zinnias (Zinnia spp.), for example, are a versatile, fast-growing flower that will easily make your yard a haven for butterflies. With their charming, daisy-like blooms, butterflies cannot stay away.
While there are 17 species in the Zinnia genus, you'll have the most luck finding the common zinnia (Zinnia elegans) at garden centers. An annual flower, zinnias grow quickly when sown from seed (about 8 to 12 weeks), which means you'll have the start to a gorgeous butterfly paradise before you know it. Although they are native to Mexico, zinnias are hardy in zones 2 through 11 in the U.S. Zinnias also have staying power in the hottest months of the summer, thriving in warm, dry conditions. They prefer full sun and well-drained soil, and need space to prevent powdery mildew and other fungal issues.
How to plant zinnias to attract more butterflies
While you should think twice before growing a butterfly bush in your yard, zinnias are widely recommended for butterfly gardens in the U.S. Their consistent blooming period provides pollinator food for a longer time than other flowers, especially when deadheaded. When selecting which kind to plant, consider several factors, like floral structure and color. Zinnia flowers have a variety of shapes, with petals arranged around the center. Zinnias come in single, double, and semi-double flower varieties. Butterflies appear to prefer single flowers, which frame the nectar-filled center without covering it. Yellow-colored discs also are popular targets for nectar-seeking pollinators, butterflies included.
A study from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture highlighted the ability of zinnias to attract butterflies. Researchers were able to pinpoint the most successful cultivar gardeners can add to their gardens — 'Lilliput'. This cultivar grows fairly tall with flowers described as "pom-pom" like. Whether you choose to grow 'Lilliput' or not, focus on certain colors that butterflies visit often, like yellow, pink, red, purple, and white. Plus, growing these types of zinnias is a great tip to make all the bees come buzzing to your garden, along with other pollinators.