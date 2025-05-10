The Fast-Growing Flower That'll Turn A Yard Into A Butterfly Paradise

Across the U.S., there is a movement encouraging gardeners to add specific plants that can help pollinators thrive. If you want to jump in and begin inviting any of the 750 butterfly species in the U.S. to your home, you need the right flowers in your garden. Thankfully, there are many fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners that also easily attract butterflies to your outdoor spaces with their rich nectar. Zinnias (Zinnia spp.), for example, are a versatile, fast-growing flower that will easily make your yard a haven for butterflies. With their charming, daisy-like blooms, butterflies cannot stay away.

While there are 17 species in the Zinnia genus, you'll have the most luck finding the common zinnia (Zinnia elegans) at garden centers. An annual flower, zinnias grow quickly when sown from seed (about 8 to 12 weeks), which means you'll have the start to a gorgeous butterfly paradise before you know it. Although they are native to Mexico, zinnias are hardy in zones 2 through 11 in the U.S. Zinnias also have staying power in the hottest months of the summer, thriving in warm, dry conditions. They prefer full sun and well-drained soil, and need space to prevent powdery mildew and other fungal issues.