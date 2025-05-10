Why Lavender Is A Clever Solution For Filling Bare Spots On Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your grass is growing in patchy and resulting in unsightly bare spots, your first inclination is most likely to try and fill it in by overseeding the area with fresh grass seed. While this sometimes works, there are other times when grass just stubbornly refuses to grow in portions of your yard. In such a situation, lavender is a clever solution for filling bare spots on your lawn.

Although lavender is not a practical replacement for a full lawn, it can be used to creatively fill voids. Whether these bare areas are alongside sidewalks and driveways or scattered about your lawn, patches of lavender can add color, depth, and texture to your yard. In addition to attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators, lavender is among the best plants to repel pests. Having some well-placed lavender plants can keep mosquitoes away from your patio and other outdoor living spaces.

Additionally, lavender is relatively easy to grow. It does particularly well in sunny spots in your yard and requires very little maintenance. Just about every portion of the United States is capable of growing at least one variety of lavender, given that various varieties can be cultivated in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 11.

