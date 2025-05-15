The Easy-To-Grow Annual That Adds Interest To Any Flower Bed

In general, plume celosia is low maintenance if you keep its needs in mind. When deciding where to install it, make sure there's enough room for a mature specimen that's up to a foot wide and a foot and a half tall. There are a few moisture-related preferences to note as well. Though plume celosia can tolerate short dry spells, it doesn't like soggy conditions. To prevent overhydration, choose a planting site that drains effectively and water your plume celosia when the uppermost inch of its soil feels dry. If water pools around the roots, the plant is likely to rot, which may lead to its demise. Mixing compost into your plume celosia's soil is one way to address less-than-ideal drainage. Flower rot can also be an issue. Plants that are too close together are most susceptible to this problem.

Crowding also increases the chances that your plume celosia will develop a pest infestation. The insects that bother this species the most are aphids and spider mites. Aphids weaken plants by extracting their sap, whereas spider mites consume the chlorophyll they need for photosynthesis. Both can be wiped out with neem oil or insecticidal soap. Natria neem oil spray for plants and GardenSafe ready-to-use insecticidal soap are two solid options. If slugs or deer visit your yard, they may take an interest in your plume celosia, too. You can catch garden slugs with beer traps or simply pluck them off of the plants as needed. Deer are a little harder to outsmart. One strategy involves growing a deer-repelling flower such as barrenwort around plume celosia and other vulnerable plants.

