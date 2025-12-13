Things That Are Attracting Skunks To Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you can't find it in your heart to welcome the neighborhood skunk into your garden, who can blame you? In their endless search for food, skunks can cause significant damage to gardens, tearing up grass or plants in pursuit of worms and grubs, and even digging themselves a new home. They will also quite unashamedly dig through your bins to see what's left over from dinner, leaving a mess and overturned cans behind.

Now, it's worth noting that a skunk in your garden is no reason to panic. Skunks aren't inherently dangerous to humans. The main risk is that, if you accidentally venture too close, you could well find yourself on the receiving end of this mephitid's musky warning. And while we would wholeheartedly recommend that you learn what to do if you're ever sprayed by a skunk, the best advice is to avoid that scenario altogether.

How, you ask? Out in the wild, the best way is to keep your distance. But if you're at home and you've spotted a skunk's signatory stripe skulking along your lawn, then you first need to figure out why they're visiting. For example, your grass could be harboring a bevy of delicious insects, in which case a skunk will happily trot into your yard and garden in order to dig them up. If you decided to add a head-turning water feature to your garden, you might have skunks swinging by for a quick refresher. They may find a tempting den site under a pile of wood or under your shed. The key to preventing skunks from revisiting your yard is to find and address whatever it is that's attracting them in the first place, then fixing whatever you can to make it not worth setting up shop.