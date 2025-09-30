Tricks To Help Identify What Animal Is Digging Holes In Your Yard

There's nothing more annoying than finding your yard full of freshly-dug holes, especially when you don't have the first clue as to what's causing the damage. While you can quite safely assume that it's an animal behind the burrowing, that doesn't really narrow down the list. And since identifying the culprit critter is key to getting on top — and ideally ahead — of the problem, this head-scratching mystery becomes all the more frustrating.

Fortunately, there are some tell-tale signs you can look out for that, in many cases, will quickly give the diggers away. The Internet Center for Wildlife Damage Management is a fantastic resource for this, offering creature-specific clues that will quickly help you get to the root of your problem.

At first glance, a hole in your garden looks like just a hole, but by identifying its unique characteristics, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to narrow down the list of potential critters. Depth, diameter, soil pile size, and the time at which the damage occurred can all help reveal the creature's identity.