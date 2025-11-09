Clever Hacks To Banish Pests From Your Patio

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing makes enjoying your carefully curated patio space more difficult than the presence of pests. Depending on where you live, there are several that could present themselves on, around, or even beneath your outdoor living space. These range from annoying and potentially dangerous bugs like mosquitoes, ants, and wasps, to insects that feed on your beautiful patio plants, and rodents that burrow beneath your feet.

This range of possible pests necessitates an array of specific solutions to banish them once and for all from your patio. And while it can be tricky to know where to start — especially if you have more than one pest to deal with — there are some clever and surprisingly simple hacks that can help you reassert control over your outdoor space.

You may need to rethink how you light your patio after sundown, or add naturally pest-repellent herbs and flowers to your planting scheme. For certain insects, it's possible to designate your patio as a no-fly zone with the use of certain chemicals and essential oils. If you're worried about rodents, then ensuring your patio is well-swept and that potential access points are sealed off can help prevent them from making a happy home for themselves.