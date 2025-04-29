How And When To Use Grub Control On Your Lawn

While the how-to part is pretty straightforward, the when-to bit is a little more tricky. Really, it depends on if you are trying to prevent a grub invasion or if you already know they're there. This will also dictate the type of product you choose to use. It is possible to miss the boat if you use the wrong product or apply it at the wrong time, given the status of grubs in your lawn. To that end, it is important to distinguish between prevention products that target the beetles, which lay the eggs that hatch into the larvae that we refer to as grubs, and products that kill the grubs themselves.

Advertisement

For grub prevention, the best time to apply it is typically spring or early summer if you are using a product designed to kill eggs and newly-hatched grubs. During this period, such products will prevent grubs from hatching as well as be lethal to newly emergent grubs and those that are holdovers from the previous year. Later in summer and through fall, it is best to apply a product that also targets the beetles, which typically emerge sometime in summer. Products such as Ortho BugClear are good for this purpose.

For grub removal, it is best to apply grub-killing products from mid-summer through fall. This is after the grubs have hatched and when they are most actively feeding. However, you should be open to applying grub killers whenever you see damage to your yard that points to an invasion of grubs. Even if you get the grub invasion under control, it is a good idea to apply grub control products the following spring, as any grubs that escaped the previous application will likely re-emerge. So, being proactive by applying product will help avoid another lawn-damaging situation.

Advertisement