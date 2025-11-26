Highly-Rated Costco Gazebos To Consider For Your Backyard

Made in two sizes — 12'x23' and 12'x14' — Yardistry's contemporary gazebo is exactly what it says on the tin. Instead of a peaked roof, it features a flat, sloped aluminum top. Black steel trusses reinforce the contemporary moniker, providing more stability than wood alternatives. The upright posts (as with all wood components in Yardistry's catalog) are made from 100% Forest Stewardship Council FSC Certified outdoor lumber. Priced at $2,799, it's a considerable expense, but reviews suggest the quality matches the price tag. It achieves an overall star rating of 4.6 out of 5, with more than ¾ of all reviews giving it 5 stars.

"The structure is very solid and the materials in the gazebo are of high quality," says one Costco customer. One reviewer, overall happy with the product, nevertheless warns that an "Advanced skill set and generous time [are] required to fully assemble," which is perhaps unsurprising given the size of the gazebo, yet, many others find it an easy build.

Some customers note issues with mold. "Gazebo looks beautiful, but be aware that it gets mold," says one. Another notes that the "Wood products mildewed within 4 months." Yet another writes, "It turns out that it may not be suited for the Northwest were is was sold and we live. WE constructed it in July and by Oct when the rain begins for fall (until April), the wood post mildewed." These warnings should be heeded, but so, too, should the manufacturer's own advice. While Yardistry pre-stains all timber parts, it also recommends re-staining the wood to ensure longevity.