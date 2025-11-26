Highly-Rated Costco Gazebos To Consider For Your Backyard
If you've been seeking a way to enhance the look of your outdoor space while providing a multi-functional area that can be used even when the weather is less than ideal, you're probably already eyeing up a new gazebo. These freestanding, open-sided, yard or garden structures come in all shapes, materials, and sizes. So many, that trying to discern which product you should invest hard-earned money in can be a confusing and potentially frustrating exercise.
If you're a Costco member, that will at least refine the long list of options, but only slightly. Costco has a wide range of gazebos from which to choose to upgrade your yard or garden, which is where this guide might come in handy. Featuring real reviews from Costco customers, and focusing only on the gazebos the chain carries that are rated at least 4 out of 5 stars, this article will help narrow down the list and choose a garden shelter that matches both your needs and, hopefully, your budget.
Yardistry contemporary gazebo
Made in two sizes — 12'x23' and 12'x14' — Yardistry's contemporary gazebo is exactly what it says on the tin. Instead of a peaked roof, it features a flat, sloped aluminum top. Black steel trusses reinforce the contemporary moniker, providing more stability than wood alternatives. The upright posts (as with all wood components in Yardistry's catalog) are made from 100% Forest Stewardship Council FSC Certified outdoor lumber. Priced at $2,799, it's a considerable expense, but reviews suggest the quality matches the price tag. It achieves an overall star rating of 4.6 out of 5, with more than ¾ of all reviews giving it 5 stars.
"The structure is very solid and the materials in the gazebo are of high quality," says one Costco customer. One reviewer, overall happy with the product, nevertheless warns that an "Advanced skill set and generous time [are] required to fully assemble," which is perhaps unsurprising given the size of the gazebo, yet, many others find it an easy build.
Some customers note issues with mold. "Gazebo looks beautiful, but be aware that it gets mold," says one. Another notes that the "Wood products mildewed within 4 months." Yet another writes, "It turns out that it may not be suited for the Northwest were is was sold and we live. WE constructed it in July and by Oct when the rain begins for fall (until April), the wood post mildewed." These warnings should be heeded, but so, too, should the manufacturer's own advice. While Yardistry pre-stains all timber parts, it also recommends re-staining the wood to ensure longevity.
Sunjoy 14.9'x14.9' Daybreak octagon gazebo
The octagonal gazebo from Sunjoy adds joy when a little shade goes a long way. It continues to please after dark, too, thanks to a lantern hook in the center of the ceiling. As for customer feedback, it passes with (almost) flying colors. Of the 66 reviews to-date, 57 have awarded it 5 stars, with seven 4-star ratings. Only two reviews are less than satisfied, each awarding it a single star without explanation. So it's hard to precisely pinpoint any problems.
Reviews for other Sunjoy products with metal roofs suggest that the roof may rust. However, the roof of this particular product is listed as rust-resistant, not rust-proof. Similarly, while the frame has a wood-like finish, it's actually made from rust-resistant aluminum and galvanized steel, so ongoing maintenance is likely needed. Given the rave reviews from most Costco customers, its price tag seems more than reasonable, currently setting buyers back $1,499.99.
For that price, reviews suggest you can expect a high-quality product. "The wood print on the aluminum is not cheap looking whatsoever," says one, while another, despite a complaint about poor instructions, awards it 5 stars. "The quality of the product is excellent. Everything is strong, the parts were well machined and fit perfectly together [...]. It should last a lifetime."
Yardistry 8'x7' Cantina gazebo
Designed to provide the ultimate outdoor bar, Yardistry's Cantina gazebo combines contemporary design with functional features for homeowners who like to entertain. Its compact size makes it perfect for making the most of your small patio, and it's not unreasonably priced, given the quality of the materials, currently setting buyers back $1,999.99. Timber uprights, reinforced with steel trusses, support a timber-framed ceiling and sloped, aluminum roof. Built-in front and rear cupboards provide storage, and it comes with heavy-duty stools to complete the outdoor bar aesthetic.
As for reviews, they are almost overwhelmingly positive. Of 18 reviews on the Costco website, 15 give it 5 stars and two award it 4. The outstanding reviewer gives it a single star, explaining that "The countertops rusted in less than a month. I've contacted the manufacturer and was told they have never encountered this problem so there's nothing they can do."
As for assembly, "It took two days to put together," says one customer. Another reviewer notes that the bar was "Fairly easy to assemble. Took me about seven to eight hours over two days with one helper. Two helpers would make it a bit easier." Once assembled, the former positive reviewer said the hard work paid off: "We both said it looks even better in person. The stainless steal counters have a wood graining to them that looks really cool."
Yardistry 12'x16' gazebo with aluminum roof
With beautiful timber uprights and trusses, this peaked, "Montana Bronze" aluminum-roofed gazebo from Yardistry provides homeowners with a straightforward, traditional design. According to the manufacturer, pre-cut and pre-drilled parts make assembly as easy as possible, though you're likely to need a few helpers to make it easy.
An overwhelming majority of reviews — 2,256 out of 2,880 at press time — award this product 5 stars. "This gazebo is incredibly well engineered and well crafted," says one customer, who was also pleased to report that "They even send the correct bits (#2 square drive and a ⅛ drill bit)." Another, while praising the product, offers a word of warning, explaining that the gazebo "takes 'some assembly required' to a whole new level. Many of the beams are in two or three pieces. It comes with about 4,000 fasteners."
Not everyone finds construction easy. "Once it's up," explains one reviewer, "it seems pretty sturdy, but if you don't have good mechanical and woodworking skills, I'd stay away from this because there are far too many steps that don't specify the requirements and are only noticeable to someone that has the experience required." In the simpler words of a final reviewer, who admits that the product is a good deal given the current price of timber, "It's also a big hassle to assemble." Yet another fan of the gazebo noted, "A crew of two, with previous experience building Yardistry products took two full days to build this 12-foot by 16-foot gazebo. They did a very good job and I would recommend them, but it surprised me how challenging this build was. It was no easy task."
Yardistry 14'x12' Marquee pavilion with aluminum roof
Timber-framed, with a traditional apexed roof and metal gable accents, plus a stylish and hardy aluminum roof, this marquee pavilion from Yardistry is designed to create a relaxing retreat, according to the company. Currently priced at $1,499.99, it seems to be perfectly poised to blend quality with cost-efficiency, putting a significantly shallower dent in buyers' bank balances than many other gazebos available on the Costco website. It's also backed with a 5-year limited warranty. But is assembly really a "breeze" with easy-to-follow instructions, as per the site's description?
For the most part, feedback for this gazebo remains positive. Says one reviewer, "my wife and I bought 2 of these and assembled them both. instructions are not bad just need to read them closely." The problem, it seems — despite the manufacturer's claim of a breezy build — lies in the assembly. "It's not the easiest thing to put together," says one customer, who also airs their frustration that "many of our pieces were warped." Another agrees, but takes it a step further, describing it as "Very hard to put together. We had to redo it a few times, nothing lined up."
Yardistry 16'x16' timber frame gazebo
At $5,900 this 16'x16' gazebo from Canada/U.S.-based Yardistry represents a rather hefty entrance fee to the outdoor lifestyle that a gazebo affords. With a solid 5-star rating (but only a handful of reviews), rest assured it's up to its job. It also affords plenty of space for a host of unique garden seating ideas and layouts, whether for a small family or all your friends. The only potential drawback, at least, as far as the product spec is concerned, is that a large, level area is required to properly erect the structure and ensure an easy build.
Even then, one review (at Yardistry, not Costco) suggests that "a little building experience is needed to get this gazebo together." Another managed just fine, albeit with the help of friends (over the course of three days). Once up, reviews are pretty positive. "The timber-frame gazebo provided the perfect shade to a southern exposure," says one happy home-improver. If there's another negative, besides the labor, it's that the wood needs additional sealing. "We also sealed each wooded piece before assembling the panels," says the same reviewer recommending building experience. "We used automative clear. It gives it a long lasting and shiny finish." There's another pro in buying this gazebo through Costco: It runs about $700 cheaper at the warehouse store.
Yardistry gazebo with aluminum roof
Available in three sizes depending on your demand for sheltered seating, the Yardistry gazebo with aluminum roof features a timber-framed design with a four-faced roof. The curvature of the gussets softens the aesthetic compared to more contemporary, harder-lined designs. Even its smallest size is designed to accommodate most outdoor living or dining sets.
The 12-foot by 12-foot version costs $1,899.99, while 12-foot by 14-foot and 12-foot by 20-foot options are, of course, more expensive. Each is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars. "The gazebo is sturdy and attractive!" says one happy customer, while another explains "We bought this 2 years ago and it is still like new, despite the harsh weather we get."
However, there are warnings worth heeding: Principally, the time it's likely to take to remove the protective plastic from the metal parts. "I do think this is a good product," says one customer, however, they also voice a certain amount of frustration towards the packaging, explaining "the sticky plastic on all the metal pieces was EXTREMELY difficult to remove."
Several reviews share this same complaint. one frustrated reviewer says "It took us over six hours to get the film off," and another — a gazebo installation professional — says it took three people two hours to peel off the plastic. A 1-star detractor notes another issue: while cutting down the posts a few inches, they accidentally dropped one; "stranglely the piece shattered into 3 different pieces. Never thought the post thought they are hallow, seams very weak and fragile."
Sunjoy Ashland hexagonal gazebo
This Ashland hexagonal gazebo was created, in the manufacturer's own words, to "upgrade the design of your backyard with style and elegance." With a company name that, by itself, has a lot to live up to, this Sunjoy product is undoubtedly eye-catching. Its shape makes it the perfect centerpiece at the heart of any garden (provided such a space can accommodate the gazebo's 14'x'14' footprint). Its build materials are also tempting, offering the natural appearance of wood but without the maintenance real wood requires. Priced at $1,899.99, it's comparatively easy on the wallet compared to other gazebos currently available on the Costco website. But is it actually affordable luxury?
Reviews are generally positive in their assessment. One comments that "This gazebo is of great value. The fabrication is superb, all parts fit perfectly, easy to follow instructions, superior quality all the way through." Another is also quite clearly pleased, explaining that "Once done, it looks beautiful and has already been turning heads."
Just know that, according to some customers, it's likely to take some time to put together. One customer explains that "My husband and I built this together in one 8-hour day," however, another explains that it "Took close to 50 hours." Another reviewer, while not facing assembly issues, warns that the product might not be suitable for extreme weather. "Assembly was reasonable and it looked great. Fast forward to fall and winter and the roof panels are bent, broken and banging. The rattling is obnoxious."
Sunjoy 12.5'x12.5' Roanforth pavilion
Adding a pergola, gazebo, or similar structure is one of the best updates you can make to add value to your home, and the metal-built Roanforth pavilion from Sunjoy is a fine example of why. It commands a more traditional square footprint, with an eye-catching gable-styled roof, and soft, curved horizontal supports between the upright beams. A handy hook in the center of the roof provides a useful, creative way to light up your patio, and with over 156 square-feet of space under cover, it offers plenty of shelter for families to enjoy their yards.
The two-tier roof is designed to provide cooling air flow while keeping the worst of any inclement weather out. It is hard to argue with the aesthetic, and with a price tag of $1,499.99, it represents stiff competition for other gazebos available through Costco.
While most reviews praise the gazebo (4.5 stars out of 5), many faced issues with wrong, missing, or wrongly-welded parts. This isn't true for every customer, in fact one explicitly states that it "Came with all parts, and took me about 8 hours to assemble alone with assistance at a few key steps." Others praise it further, describing it as "Very sturdy and well made," and "the best designed and engineered product I have ever purchased."
Unfortunately, some customers suffered with part-related issues. "While setting up this thing, we received the wrong part for the roof!" exclaims one, and another disgruntled customer explains that "Unfortunately, we cannot proceed [with assembly] because crucial parts were missing from the package."
Sojag Messina galvanized steel roof gazebo
Starting at $1,899 (for both the 10'x14' and 12'x12' sizes), with increasingly larger (and more expensive) models available for those in need of the extra space, this galvanized steel-roof gazebo from Sojag is designed to create a "haven for friends and family to gather." The company claims the gazebo's durable galvanized steel roof and high-quality powder-coated aluminum frame makes it stand out.
The benefit of such materials is the minimal maintenance they require. So, too, is the included double-track system, which allows you to add more privacy to your backyard sanctuary by hanging curtains. It even includes a set of mosquito netting. The final box-checker is the claim it only requires approximately six hours to assemble (provided you have two to three helpers on-hand). The verdict is still out, though 86% of reviewers give the product 4 or 5 stars. Still, on buyer explains that the gazebo "Looks nice but it took my husband and I almost 20 hours to put together."
Provided that assembly time is not an issue for you, then this gazebo could well be worth your consideration. But before you buy it, make sure that you follow the manufacturer's advice to consult your local authority for guidance on building codes and permits. As one unhappy buyer notes, "The manufacturer will not provide data needed to obtain a permit because it does not have any UL testing for wind ratings." Others have reported missing parts, but note Costco is fast to work with them to resolve the issue.
Yardistry multi-purpose shade structure
Offering "superior coverage and protection," the multi-purpose shade structure from Yardistry is available in three sizes: 14 feet by 17 feet, 14 feet by 25 feet, and 14 feet x34 feet. At its smallest, it'll set you back $4,599.99. At its largest, it's priced at $7,699.99. Whichever you choose, you'll have plenty of sheltered space to work with, whether you're slotting in some of Costco's highly-rated patio furniture sets or protecting a car from the elements.
Strength and durability come from metal truss brackets, while 6-inch by 6-inch posts with heavy-duty beams and gussets are unlikely to go anywhere during strong winds. Topped with an aluminum roof, it's designed to provide excellent sun protection while remaining highly resistant to fading. What's more, the manufacturer suggests that assembly is a "breeze."
There aren't many reviews to go on, perhaps due to the steep cost. Of 10 reviews, eight award it 5 stars, with appraisals including "Looks great and well made," and "Awesome structure!" While one reviewer hired builders, another notes "It took me several days to build it. I built the components and then had a family gathering to help assemble the whole thing. There were a few slightly warped boards but they were not a major issue as we assembled. It took a few more whacks with a hammer to get things in place. We have had it up for several weeks now. It looks great." The two low ratings — 1- and 3-star ratings — offer no explanations for their disappointment.
Methodology
The products featured in this guide were taken from the list of gazebos currently available on the Costco website. Those with the highest reviews were considered, with the lowest-rated featured product receiving an overall rating of over 4 out of 5 stars. To ensure a rounded and fair appraisal of each product, verified product reviews were considered, many of which were quoted.
These were sourced from the Costco website or the specific manufacturer's website. Any negative feedback encountered by customers was considered and included in the final article. While Costco offers walled structures within its gazebo product category, to avoid confusion, only gazebos with open sides were included.