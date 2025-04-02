Homeowners Are Loving These Highly Rated Costco Patio Furniture Sets
You've done it. You've finally made a garden that you love and are eager to show friends and family. There's only one problem: you don't have a place for guests to sit and enjoy the view. A garden isn't complete without the right furniture set for your garden, no matter how beautiful it looks. While you can make stunning outdoor tables with a dollar tree sink mat, sometimes you want something more sturdy and versatile. You also need to make sure you're getting what you pay for, which is why it's important to find a company you can trust. Costco isn't specifically a brand (although they do have their in-house line of products under Kirkland Signature), but it does work with some pretty reliable companies and provides a great return policy for customers. Still, you have to look around at reviews to make sure the product you're getting works as intended and comes as advertised.
This is where product reviews come in. After all, who better to trust than other homeowners who've bought what you're eyeballing and have used it for a while? If you truly want to pick the best furniture, you need to do an in-depth dive into the comments reviewers left to find out exactly what makes the furniture so great and why it may be just what you're looking for — as well as a few downsides. These five Costco patio sets come in a mix of pieces, colors, and designs, giving you a chance to find highly-rated setups that fit your needs, for a reasonable price.
The SunVilla Vineyard 6-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set is the perfect option for someone who needs a little flexibility
If you're looking for a patio set able to hold about five people comfortably, the SunVilla Vineyard 6-piece set is a great place to start your search. It comes with two chairs, a sofa, two ottomans, and a coffee table. All of this, plus delivery, costs around $2,500. The table is one of the main reasons the set stands out amongst others you might see in person and online. Instead of a basic glass top, it's actually a marble table, which is a little more durable and hides dirt and dust better than glass would. The ottomans are another convenient feature. You can pull them out for an additional two seats, or you can tuck them fully under the table when you need a little more space. Add an essential oil for a pest-free patio near your furniture, and you're ready to hang out!
At the time of writing, this set had a 4.9 out of 5 with 53 reviews. There were no one stars, and the few customers who rated the set below four mostly had issues with delivery. Most people enjoyed their set, even months later. Pamela on Costco's website had this to say about their set, "Set is very comfortable. Firm cushions. Swivel chairs are supportive, smooth and sturdy. Wish the coffee table was a bit smaller but if you have the space you'll love it. Tile top hides dirt vs a glass top. Pillows are nice for decor."
Rafael offers a 7-piece outdoor patio seating set that comes in a beautiful color perfect for near the pool
The best part of this Rafael patio set are the fun colors. The main cushions are a beautiful dark blue while the pillows come in a mix of fun patterns and a blue-gray color. This set is made up of seven pieces, including a sofa, two chairs, two ottomans with cushions, a coffee table, and a side table. You can get this full seven-piece set for under $2,700 from Costco, with delivery available.
Though it has a few negative reviews, this is still a highly-rated product, with a score of 4.7 out of five with 342 reviews at the time of writing. The negative comments come down to durability. This set isn't as sturdy as some of the others on the list, so it does best if you put it away when not in use. Not all patio furniture can be left outside during the winter and stay sturdy for years, and this is one of those.
If you want the most out of your money, it should be stored properly when not in use for a long time. Most reviews are positive, such as the one from Gopi23, who had only good things to say about their set, "The Rafael 7 piece patio set looks great, just like the photos. The set is large and offers lots of seating area. The deep seating gives the set a premium feel. The cushions are on the harder side but soften up with use, there is a note from the manufacturer also stating of such. The build quality is good but wish the furniture was heavier. We have received [compliments] on this patio set every time we had visitors."
Austin II 4-piece is a simple but elegant patio seating set
This is a four-piece set from Austin II. It includes a coffee table, a sofa, and two chairs in the set. The colors are simple and classic, with a dark wood and metal frame and a sort of brown-beige coloring, as well as a few blue decorative pillows to add a splash of color, all for under $2,000. Because it works so well in any situation, it's the perfect furniture to add to a patio or deck, all of which are outdoor updates that add serious value to your home.
This patio set is tried and true. It has 947 reviews at the time of writing and is ranked 4.7 out of 5. It does have a couple of negative comments, most of which boil down to the chairs being somewhat uncomfortable and the product arriving damaged. While Costco does have a decent return window, it's still frustrating to receive a product you've been waiting on, only to realize it's unusable. The cushions are firm, but that may be a pro instead of a con, depending on what you want from your seats.
However, many more people are happy with their set than not. Number 4 on Costco summarized their opinion on the product well, "This set is exactly what we wanted. The seat cushions are firm, but comfortable. The color is light and neutral, sort of like a shade of oatmeal. The construction is solid and surprisingly light ... The items were very well packaged and not damaged. After reading the previous reviews about shipping service, I am relieved."
SunVilla Abington 4-piece set is perfect for those who have limited patio or deck space
This four-piece set from SunVilla is under $1,800 and it delivers plenty of seating for a family. The set features a three-seat sofa, two swivel chairs, a table with a marble top, and furniture covers for when it's not in use. There are no extra pillows included, which is good for those who want something minimal or need to worry about items potentially flying away.
One potential downside of this SunVilla product is the fact that you do have to assemble it yourself. Most of the other furniture sets on this list comes pre-assembled, but that is not the case here. Most of the negative reviews focus on the occasional broken piece. For example, the marble top of the table can chip or crack if not handled well during shipping, which is a frustrating experience. But it's easy to contact the company and replace if needed.
Thankfully, it is pretty simple to set up and is made from high-quality materials, according to the reviews. jJackson had nothing but positive opinions about their furniture set, "I bought this because I've wanted an outdoor sofa set for an enclosed screened patio area for 2 years. I bought it believing it was going to be 'good enough' for what I was paying (tbh, no outdoor furniture is cheap in price). But as I was opening the box I was really surprised...not only was it well packaged and shipped quickly, the quality really was a surprise ... And the sofa....oh my gosh, It's so comfortable! 5 Stars, all the way!"
Agio Portland is a tried and true outdoor patio seating set
If you're looking for something you know will be perfect, then the Agio Portland six-piece set is, hands down, the best option. On Costco's website, it has 552 reviews and still manages to score a 4.9. The few negative comments have to do with materials missing. Otherwise, people are happy to have this Agio Portland set.
One customer, Jeremy, had a lot of love for this furniture set, "Very sturdy and well designed and is a premium set compared to many others I have researched. The frame is solid and the cushions fit very well. The seating has a higher back than some chairs and is very comfortable. The fabric cleans very well and is also very durable. One last and big advantage to purchasing the 6-piece Portland Set is everything except the table is already assembled. No time and work to assemble all of this is a huge feature and the table was very easy to set up. Finding this blend of comfort, sturdy, well made and mostly assembled is hard to find and I looked in many places."
Included in your just-under $2,400 purchase, you get two chairs, a couch, two ottomans, a coffee table, four pillows, and a furniture cover. It is made from wicker, Sunbrella® fabrics, and porcelain, which not only looks charming but also stands up against the elements. Though the product claims to be mold and mildew-resistant, it can still build up if you don't take care of your products, which is why it's a good idea to clean your patio sets regularly with something like vinegar. You can also use this household staple to help keep bears away by cleaning your outdoor furniture with it.
Methodology
All of the patio furniture listed above is recommended based on reviews on Costco's website. Not only were highly-rated furniture sets picked, but there was an attempt to pick out ones with plenty of reviews, including full explanations and reviews to ensure the star rating is well-rounded and there were plenty of examples of what was right and wrong with each furniture set.
A lot of focus was given to how the products lasted and how they felt, though shipping quality, materials, and appearance were also considered. Of course, everyone has different preferences and features they are looking for when it comes to outdoor furniture, so while this article serves as a great place to start, it's a good idea to research all the products on this list thoroughly to ensure they fit your needs.