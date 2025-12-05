The Best And Worst RVs From The Most Popular Brands
The COVID era saw a huge boom in RV sales in the U.S. with a record-setting year in 2021, as cabin fever drove folks out on the open road. Shipments to dealerships across the country increased by an astounding 39.5 percent back then. But over the last few years, surging sales have dwindled and shoppers are again focusing a little more closely on the attributes of this high-dollar purchase. Given this careful approach, it's worth understanding that not all RV models and RV brands are built to the same standards. There are pros and cons to every vehicle of course, but based on reviews and industry reports, some models are more heavily praised or criticized than others.
There are many factors that come into play when narrowing down your choices for a new or pre-owned camper, from price to reliability and general satisfaction. What turns out to be the right rig for you could be completely off the table for another camp-a-holic. Finding an RV model that checks off all your boxes takes time and research, and we're dedicated to making the process a bit easier. We used actual campers' firsthand experiences and a couple other factors to rank these five best and five worst RVs from the most popular brands.
Backcountry adventurers should tour Airstream's Basecamp
We imagine founder Wally Byam would be surprised by how his Airstream RV company has grown over the last century. With models like the single axle Basecamp trailer, it's likely to continue to build on that success. It's one of Airstream's smallest offerings, meaning you can tow it with a mid-size SUV. This tiny camper comes in two floor plans — 16X and 20X — and a starting MSRP of $53,700 for 2026. The Basecamp sleeps two to four people, depending on the floor plan, and features conveniences you didn't know you could get into a 16- or 20-foot long camper, including a bathroom, kitchen, and lounge area. The manufacturer designed it to tackle some of the toughest outdoor excursions, and with an optional 200-watt solar panel, tent attachment, and a three-inch lift, it's engineered to follow you into some pretty rugged backcountry camping spots.
Airstream's pint-sized Basecamp model touts numerous 5-star ratings for overall quality, livability, and towability. Reviewer Sparky said their 2022 model is "Great for off-highway off-grid camping in places a bigger rig can't get to. Well-designed kitchen with plenty of under-cabinet storage, and praised the overall construction as "well-built." On the con side, they found the bed a bit short for anyone over 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Another perk you'll get with this Airstream is a transferrable, 2-year bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and a 5-year limited warranty for structural defects. But you may not need it: Marissa Webb said of her 2021 Basecamp, "Lived in this model for 2 years and had little to no issues. Easy to tow, easy to go off grid." So, if you're trying to determine if a mini camper is right for your next adventure, or you plan to spend the bulk of your wild escapades off grid, the Airstream Basecamp model is worth a tour.
The Jayco Eagle HT may come with costly repairs
Jayco is another popular RV brand and it's been around since 1968. Today, it produces seven different types of rigs, from Class A motorhomes to travel trailers, like the Eagle HT. with its starting MSRP of $44,250. Jayco calls it a luxury model, but its modest price tag of $44,250 starting MSRP won't break the bank compared to other high-end campers. The company designed this RV for towability with a light duty, half-ton pickup, like an F-150. It's available in five floor plans to suit your needs, with an overall length between 27 feet 7 inches and 38 feet 8 inches and sleeping spots for up to eight people (depending on the floor plan).
If you're wondering whether a travel trailer or fifth wheel is right for your lifestyle, you might be tempted to shop this model. However, while Jayco did take home the blue ribbon award in the 2024 RV PRO's Manufacturer Quality Survey of RV dealerships in the travel trailer category, real-world reviews paint a different picture (3.4 out of 5 stars on 88 reviews at RV Insider). Despite a 2-year limited warranty and 3-year structural warranty, some owners have reported trouble getting Jayco to fix necessary repairs. Curtis said Jayco "do[es]n't back their warranty at all" for his 2022 Eagle, Arlene Marshinew's claim seems to agree: Of her 2021 Eagle, she wrote that "the company does not stand behind its products." Jim Clayton experienced some serious issues with his 2020 Jayco Eagle HT, including a leaky roof, failed hitch, and a cracked frame. "No one tows a fifth wheel trailer if an axle is loose leaving us 23 hours on the side of freeway till we could find a truck mobile repair with a welder," he wrote.
Take a look at Heartland RV's Bighorn Traveler if you need room
Heartland RVs are relatively new to the biz, hitting the marketplace in 2003 with a stated goal of providing its customers with excellent service, good workmanship, and a 3-year structural warranty, and many owners have good things to say about its Bighorn Traveler fifth wheel. This model comes in seven unique floor plans that range from 36 feet to 43 feet 10 inches long, and some trims provide room enough to house eight people. If you're shopping for a family-friendly rig, this one deserves a closer look, especially the 37MD edition with its separate bunk house, or the two bedroom, two bath 40DB floor plan.
In their review at RV Insider, owner Charity said their 2019 model is "one of the best campers we have owned," and that "set up is a breeze," while Tim claims their 2014 Bighorn Traveler fifth wheel is "Well built and the Arctic package is nice in Maine." Matt thinks their 2014 model is "the ultimate RV for full timing" and has lived in their camper for more than three years with no problems, particularly praising its king-sized bed and "extremely reliable, well-built cabinets." With a starting MSRP of $105,225, this model may be priced out for budget-conscious families, and if you opt for the largest floor plan, it may be best as a destination camper. That's because rigs over 40 feet don't fit at every campground, especially sites at many state and national parks that allow RV camping.
Some Grand Design Solitude models may suffer structural frame failure
Grand Design is another newcomer to RV manufacturing and distribution. The company kick-started its business adventure in 2012 and by the end of its inaugural decade, the company had sold 250,000 models, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry. Its Solitude model was the first in its lineup of offerings, reaching the 25,000 unit sales mark in 2021. Today, this fifth wheel RV has a starting MSRP of $143,840 and comes in 10 floor plans that range from 34 feet 4 inches to 42 feet 11 inches.
So, what happened that led to issues with this popular RV? Attorneys from the firm Weitz & Luxenberg filed a class action lawsuit against Grand Design in April 2025, claiming that the Solitude (and other models) experienced excessive frame flex, leading to major structural damage. The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation stepped in after the governmental agency received 23 complaints from consumers who experienced cargo hatches, entry doors, and slide outs opening while driving. Just like when unsecured RV awnings creating a dangerous driving situation, this issue is a potential safety risk (though to date only one injury and no crashes have been reported).
The U.S. Department of Transportation indicated that defective frame flex concerns could affect as many as 55,887 RVs made between model years 2017 and 2023. In response, Grand Design issued a statement that the company has extended its structural warranty to five years, retroactively to affected RVs beginning with the 2020 model year. It also says in the statement that it is "working directly with our frame supplier, a third-party structural engineering firm, and industry experts to ensure that our products and processes meet or exceed industry standards."
Consider Rockwood's Geo-Pro for lightweight travel trailers
Rockwood recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and this should be a great year to shop for a Geo-Pro. The company just released its "LE" lineup for 2026, and this lighter-weight and less costly lineup includes three floor plans: G11LE (12 feet 3 inches), G13LE (14 feet 11 inches), and G17LE (20 feet). These new models come with several notable features including an outside kitchen, U-shaped dinette, 11-foot awning, and sleeping for four thanks to the double bunks. In addition to the LE floor plans, Rockwood also released the same 13 travel trailer floor plans that it did last year. These campers range in length from 12 feet 3 inches to 21 feet 2 inches, and while the Geo-Pro's MSRP varies widely based on the model, dealerships are advertising the G13LE for $15,498 and the 20FBS for $29,566, for example.
Despite its brief, 1-year warranty, most consumers don't seem to mind as evidenced by this model's 4.2 star rating on RVInsider.com (with 28 reviews). Jeff Whipp said of their 2024 model, "With all aluminum frames and fiberglass siding as well as the vinyl floors, this is built like a tank and will last for many years." Others mentioned its long list of desirable features, like William Gonyea, who praises the solar power and off-grid capability of their 2020 Geo Pro. However, not everyone was satisfied with this camper's counter space and storage options, so if you've got a ton of gear, you'll want to keep that factor in mind.
Beware Keystone Hideout travel trailer's cosmetic issues
Keystone was founded three decades ago and the company holds the line as one of the top manufacturers of towable campers. Its Hideout model comes in three main lines, Mini ($18,080 MSRP), Sport (starts at $32,290), and Cottage (from $71,650), and a total of 44 floor plans. The shortest model is the Mini 130BH at 15 feet 8 inches and the longest Hideout is the two-bedroom 38DBD at 42 feet 10 inches.
Despite a company-wide marketing rebrand over the summer of 2025 emphasizing durability, not all of Keystone's Hideout existing customers have been impressed in the past. Owners of this camper model cite numerous cosmetic issues in their reviews. Denise's "stereo is broken" on her 2021 Hideout, while Chuck experienced a longer list of minor damages on his 2023 model following a maiden voyage where the " trailer didn't tow well .wouldn't track behind my truck even with the Reese equalizer." According to his review, trim and speaker covers fell off, compartment doors were hanging and binding, lighting wasn't working, and the sink's faucet fell off. It's important to point out The Hideout does have more than a dozen five-star reviews on RV Insider (though only a 3.1 rating overall). So, some owners are happy with their purchase, saying it has "plenty of room for the family [of four]," praising the floor plan, and that they "love the kitchen."
Winnebago's Vista offers motorhome conveniences
Winnebago has been around since the late 1950s, and a brand with industry staying power like this must be doing something right. Within its diverse line of RVs, you'll find the Vista, which debuted in 2002. This class A, gas-powered motorhome starts at $208,885. While that price tag may put this option out of reach for many RV-ers, the 2026 Vista now comes standard with the manufacturer's driver confidence package, providing added value. These nine safety technologies — like adaptive cruise control and active braking support — make tackling steep mountain terrain in an RV easier, while a 7.3 liter V8 under the hood makes towing your toad a breeze. This model is available in four floor plans, and exterior lengths range from 30 feet to 35 feet five inches.
This Winnebago model is highly rated, garnering 4.3 stars with 69 reviews. Reviewer Jackie Foley, who loves their 2022 "Winnie," says, "The full side slide out is outstanding and opens up a lot of living space, very smart design ... We have found our Vista very reliable and easy to learn how to use the appliances." Shelly Nelso, a 62-year-old woman, notes, "I am able to set up by myself. All the systems are easy to use. The manual is helpful." However, if you're shopping for fuel efficiency, you might want to keep looking around, as this motorhome averages just 8 to 12 mpg.
Poor workmanship may plague the Thor Motor Coach Four Winds
Thor is a big name in the RV biz, and since it got its start in 1980, it has grown into one of the world's largest RV manufacturer. The company's Four Winds class C motorhome is an appealing choice for shoppers seeking a compact motorhome with the drivability of a truck. Built on an E-Series Ford chassis, this model comes in your choice of 10 floor plans, ranging in length from 20 feet 5 inches to 32 feet 8 inches. The MSRP varies based on the trim, with the top of the lineup coming in at a starting price of $168,280. At first glance, there are tons of features to like about the Four Winds, including options for a king size bed, a large wardrobe, and washer/dryer prep.
While Thor has one of (if not the longest) structural warranties of any camper company at 12 years and an unusual 6-year lamination warranty, 13% of owners who posted on RV Insider gave their Four Winds a 1-star review (21% gave it 5 stars), with an overall rating of 3.5 stars out of 5 with 92 reviews. One 2017 model owner, Charles, went so far as to call their Thor Motor coach "junk," on RV Insider: "Both slides are sealed horribly and leak every time it rains. The insulation and overall sealing is awful. There are several through holes which are not sealed. The electrical connections are the worst I have ever seen." Their litany of complaints continue.
One veteran RV-er, Jim, experienced numerous leaks in their new 2023 Vista model. From the water filter under the master bed (where electrical components are installed), to the storage compartment under the furnace, water "poured out" of their camper over several trips. Roamly, a specialty RV insurance company reports that customers commonly criticize the Four Winds due to "poor workmanship, low-quality materials, and inadequate service."
Solo travelers should test drive the Coachman Beyond
The Coachman Beyond is a camper van built on a Ford chassis. Sure, it's small at just 22 feet 2 inches long, but if you're touring the country solo or with a four legged friend, one of this class B motorhome's three floor plans just might be the right match for you. This model is completely self-reliant, with options like a 195 watt solar panel, 2,000 watt inverter, or a 2.8 kilowatt gasoline generator, so if you're thinking about trying out the popular boondocking trend that other RV-ers are loving, it could be worth your time to give this camper van a closer look.
All those amenities sound good, but what do actual campers say about the Coachman Beyond? Well, it earned plenty of praise from RV Insider reviewer CLS saying said their 2021 model is an"Excellent ride, easy to handle, comfortable." YouTuber StrangerPalooza reviewed the 2025 model, and was impressed by this class B's features, like off-road tires, roof rack, and a durable gear box mounted on the back. The Beyond even touts a Gold-level Green Certified rating level by TRA for its energy and water efficiency, and indoor air quality. Shoppers should expect to pay a starting price of about $145,000 for a 2026 model.
Forest River's Puma has experienced multiple recalls
Forest River RV was founded in 1996, and today this brand offers all types of RVs. The Puma model is a travel trailer designed for families, with 19 different floor plans. These campers range from 26 feet 3 inches to 38 feet 9 inches long for the 2026 model. Some of the smaller options — like the 227RK with a modest 750-pound hitch weight — are towable using a half-ton truck. Prices for this RV vary due to the numerous floor plans, but for a new 32BHQS, expect to pay around $40,000 at one Wisconsin-based dealership.
Unfortunately, Forest River's Puma has been the subject of a number of major recalls in recent years. In fact, the company as a whole accounted for 25 percent of all National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) automotive reports in 2024. In October 2021, a missing ventilation pipe for the black water holding tank exposed a hole to the interior of the trailer's underbelly: There's a risk methane gas could ignite, but that wasn't the only case of potential gas exposure. In August 2024, another recall was issued due to an incorrectly installed anti-siphon vent, causing sewer gas to leak inside the camper. One month earlier, certain Puma models were recalled due to couplers with incorrect load ratings, which could cause hitch failure. Another report indicates that in April 2025, clip-on mounting brackets for 15,490 removable steps may come loose, detach, and fall unexpectedly.
Methodology: How we ranked these RV models
With a seemingly endless list of options, choosing a quality RV model from popular brands can be challenging. Beyond the various styles and available floor plans, it may be hard to decide which ones are the best, and which are worst. While no one brand or model is going to be flawless, some have a better reputation than others. We put together this objective guide based on recent reviews by real customers, legal case files, and NHTSA recalls. Of course, owner experiences vary by model year and individual unit, and our guide reflects general trends in the industry rather than universal outcomes.