The Best And Worst RVs From The Most Popular Brands

The COVID era saw a huge boom in RV sales in the U.S. with a record-setting year in 2021, as cabin fever drove folks out on the open road. Shipments to dealerships across the country increased by an astounding 39.5 percent back then. But over the last few years, surging sales have dwindled and shoppers are again focusing a little more closely on the attributes of this high-dollar purchase. Given this careful approach, it's worth understanding that not all RV models and RV brands are built to the same standards. There are pros and cons to every vehicle of course, but based on reviews and industry reports, some models are more heavily praised or criticized than others.

There are many factors that come into play when narrowing down your choices for a new or pre-owned camper, from price to reliability and general satisfaction. What turns out to be the right rig for you could be completely off the table for another camp-a-holic. Finding an RV model that checks off all your boxes takes time and research, and we're dedicated to making the process a bit easier. We used actual campers' firsthand experiences and a couple other factors to rank these five best and five worst RVs from the most popular brands.