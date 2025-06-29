A Common RV Mistake That Can Create Dangerous Driving Situations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A road trip, especially in an RV, can be a lot of fun, but it's not all sunshine and roses. The unfortunate truth is that no matter how many tips and tricks for a stress-free road trip you use, things still can go wrong. Improperly closing up an RV can cause a whole slew of issues, especially if you don't fully lock up the awning before heading towards your next adventure. Even if you roll it up, if it's not locked in place, it can unfurl in the middle of a drive. There are several dangers related to having your awnings out while driving, the least harmful of which is the increased cost of gas and the difficulty in controlling your RV due to more drag.

Advertisement

And this is only the best-case scenario. In all likelihood, an extended awning will lead to much more dangerous situations. RVs are already wide and can take up almost an entire road lane. An awning can easily extend over to another driver's space. While it might not affect most vehicles, semis, tall trucks, and other RVs will possibly be in danger from this extended piece. Additionally, most awnings can't handle much in the way of wind, which is why you aren't supposed to leave them out at night.

Most retractable awnings are only able to handle constant wind speeds of up to a maximum of 25 miles per hour. On a highway or interstate, you're likely going much faster. This means there is a very high chance that your awning will break off or rip. It can pull off the side of your RV with it and get both thrown into traffic or on vehicles behind you, which could cause serious injury or even death.

Advertisement