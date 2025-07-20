The Popular Camping Trend That RVers Are Absolutely Loving

There are basically two approaches to dry camping. Some RVers have to spend time dry camping out of necessity, as no hookups are available where they happen to be. However, an ever-growing number of RVers are drying camping by choice, purposely seeking out areas where there are no hookups and relishing in the benefits of being untethered. They are also willing to accept any downsides or additional work that comes with it.

What most people see as the biggest advantage of dry camping is two-fold. One, whether you have an RV, fifth-wheel or travel trailer, you have the ability to set up camp when and where you want to, for the most part. While there may be some restricted areas on public land, on private land you can pretty much park where you want. Additionally, with the exception of some state and national parks, you don't need reservations, either. This means you aren't locked into a particular spot, nor do you have to check-in or out at a certain time.

The second part of that equation is dry camping is a cost-effective method of overnighting. Again, some areas, such as certain state or national parks, may still charge a small fee, similar to what they do for some primitive tent camping permits. However, even then, dry camping spots are always cheaper than those with hookups. Furthermore, in many instances, dry camping is a great way to park your RV for free on private and many public lands, as well as some big box store parking lots.