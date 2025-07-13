RV Tips That'll Make Tackling Challenging Mountain Terrain Easier

Traveling by RV brings a grand sense of adventure and freedom, and you can take incredible bucket-list road trips at your own pace. However, driving one — especially through the mountains — can be intimidating if you've never done it and stressful even if you have. Fortunately, there is an approach to keep you safe and in control without wearing out the brakes. This critical technique, called downshifting, is often overlooked by many road trippers, but it's well known among veteran RVers.

The methods of driving and controlling your RV are different from those of your car. After all, even small RVs are heavier than full-sized SUVs and require more stopping power. This is where downshifting, also known as engine braking, comes in. Downshifting at its most basic level is a means of slowing a vehicle without pressing the brakes. The process involves shifting into a lower gear, allowing the engine to control the speed, while slowly letting your foot off the gas.

Many modern RVs come with tow/haul mode. This form of downshifting is a special transmission setting that changes the shift points to optimize performance while towing. Tow/haul mode pulls your RV up hills at a lower gear and controls your speed downhill. Slow and steady wins the race; no need to white-knuckle your road trip. Practice this technique to traverse mountainous terrain with confidence and know-how. In addition to these tips, don't forget the RV 3-3-3 rule on your next road trip.