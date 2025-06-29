Top National Parks For RV Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Both road trips and camping have become increasingly popular in recent years. So, it's only natural that the number of people combining these two activities has dramatically increased as well. In fact, RV camping has risen well over 50% over the past few years. For those looking for incredible destinations for RV camping, there are a number of iconic national parks that offer RV campsites with various types of spaces and hookups. Several of the dozens of parks that can accommodate RVs are ones that should be on your national park bucket list. Additionally, RVers can enjoy incredible bucket list-worthy road trips on their way to these campgrounds.

Advertisement

Regardless of which national park (or parks) you decide to direct your RV toward, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, while you should have a national park pass to cover entry fees, it does not cover camping costs. So, there will be a per-night fee (usually $20 to $30) to pay. Additionally, availability is often limited at many of the most popular national parks, so if you hope to book the perfect campsite for your next adventure, you should do so early.

Given that there is quite a disparity of spaces and amenities among different parks, it is important to pay attention to the site description before booking to ensure the spot suits your needs. As an example, whether you have a bumper pull or fifth wheel travel trailer (depending on your lifestyle), you need to verify the campsite can accommodate the size of your trailer. Additionally, not all sites have full hookups. Depending on the available amenities, you may need to top off freshwater tanks, pack a generator, or come equipped with a Camco RV tote tank to hold excess wastewater.

Advertisement