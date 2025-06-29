Top National Parks For RV Camping
Both road trips and camping have become increasingly popular in recent years. So, it's only natural that the number of people combining these two activities has dramatically increased as well. In fact, RV camping has risen well over 50% over the past few years. For those looking for incredible destinations for RV camping, there are a number of iconic national parks that offer RV campsites with various types of spaces and hookups. Several of the dozens of parks that can accommodate RVs are ones that should be on your national park bucket list. Additionally, RVers can enjoy incredible bucket list-worthy road trips on their way to these campgrounds.
Regardless of which national park (or parks) you decide to direct your RV toward, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, while you should have a national park pass to cover entry fees, it does not cover camping costs. So, there will be a per-night fee (usually $20 to $30) to pay. Additionally, availability is often limited at many of the most popular national parks, so if you hope to book the perfect campsite for your next adventure, you should do so early.
Given that there is quite a disparity of spaces and amenities among different parks, it is important to pay attention to the site description before booking to ensure the spot suits your needs. As an example, whether you have a bumper pull or fifth wheel travel trailer (depending on your lifestyle), you need to verify the campsite can accommodate the size of your trailer. Additionally, not all sites have full hookups. Depending on the available amenities, you may need to top off freshwater tanks, pack a generator, or come equipped with a Camco RV tote tank to hold excess wastewater.
Grand Canyon National Park
It's hard to imagine a more iconic national park than Grand Canyon National Park. It is considered to be one of the most breathtaking places to camp in the United States. Luckily for RVers, it also offers a variety of campsite options. In fact, there are three campsites within Grand Canyon National Park that can accommodate campers of various sizes. Be advised, however, they don't all provide hookups.
A trifecta of RV options are located on the park's South Rim. Desert View Campground has just over four dozen campsites. To utilize these sites, RVs and trailers have to be 30 feet or less. Additionally, these sites do not have hookups, so be prepared to boondock if you stay here. Mather Campground, located withing Grand Canyon Village, has far more sites — nearly 300 — including numerous drive-through RV sites. However, the sites at Mather Campground do not have hookups, either (though water pumps and a dump station are available).
The other option on the South Rim, Trailer Village RV Park, has sites with full hookups, with water, sewer, and both 30 and 50 amp electric connections. Additionally, these pull-through sites can fit much larger campers, up to 50 feet, and have on-site amenities such as showers and laundry facilities. However, there are still some restrictions. For one, wood fires, including in portable fire pits, are not allowed (though charcoal fires are), and pets must remain leashed any time they are outside the camper. It is also worth noting that although it is within the park, Trailer Village RV Park is not operated by the National Park Service. Reservations should be made directly with Trailer Village and should be done well in advance.
Everglades National Park
Covering over 1.5 million acres in South Florida, Everglades National Park offers visitors a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. Camping is just one of those. While there is almost limitless possibilities for primitive backcountry stays, there are also ample options for those who prefer RV camping. Two campgrounds, Flamingo and Long Pine Key, located in the frontcountry portion of the park, can accommodate RVs. Both sites are accessed via the Homestead park entrance.
Long Pine Key is the closest of the two to the main entrance. This seasonal campground, open November through May, has a total of 108 RV spots, none of which have an electrical hookup. Water, however, is available, as is a dump station. Continuing on the main park road will take you to Flamingo Campground. Although it features fewer RV sites, having a total of 65, about two-thirds of the sites have electrical hookups. Water is also available. There is also a pair of dump stations and solar-heated showers on-site. Both Long Pine Key and Flamingo campgrounds can accommodate campers and trailers up to 35-feet long.
Yellowstone National Park
Given it is the second-largest national park in the Lower 48, it should come as no surprise that Yellowstone National Park offers a myriad of options for RV campers. However, although there are close to a dozen campgrounds that allow RVs within Yellowstone National Park, only one has full hookups. But, for those who don't mind (or even prefer) boondocking, there are certainly plenty of spaces from which to choose. Before rushing out to book a site at one of these campsites, it is critical to look over the different options, as they range in price, total number of sites, amenities, location, seasonal opening, and size of camper allowed.
The primary RV campground in Yellowstone National Park is Fishing Bridge RV Park, the only campground with full hookups. Actually, only RV camping is allowed at Fishing Bridge. Because grizzly bears are often seen in the area, tent camping is not allowed. However, there are 310 trailer sites, some of which can accommodate oversize campers. The entire campground was renovated ahead of the 2025 camping season to include new and larger sites, new dump stations, and more. While there are full hookups as well as a dump stations at Fishing Bridge, the campground is only open from mid-May to mid-October.
Of the other campgrounds (none of which have hookups), five allow generators: Canyon, Bridge Bay, Grant Village, Madison, and Mammoth. The first four, along with Fishing Bridge, are reserved through Yellowstone National Park Lodges. Mammoth — the only Yellowstone campground open year-round — as well as Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Slough Creek, and Tower Fall, must be reserved via recreation.gov.
Arches National Park
Arches National Park is somewhat of an oddity on this list. It is frequently near the top of lists ranking the best national parks for RV camping, yet it has a relatively limited number of campsites, none of which have hookups. However, its relatively proximity to the rest of Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks, along with stunning vistas and bevy of available activities, tends to offset the lack of amenities. That is evidenced by the fact the RV sites in Arches typically need to be booked at least half a year ahead of time.
Devils Garden Campground, the lone RV facility in Arches National Park, features a mere 51 sites. During peak season, which runs March 1 through October 31, these sites should be reserved on recreation.gov. The remainder of the year, the campground is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Trailers up to 40 feet long are allowed. However, your RV will need to be totally self-contained within Arches, as not only is electric unavailable, but there is also no water or dump station on-site.
Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park offers an incredible array of RV camping options. But, there is a caveat — none of them feature electrical hookups. Several do, however, have water. Additionally, there are a few dump stations throughout the park. Visitors should also be advised there are additional restrictions and varying open/close dates for the 10 campgrounds that do allow RVs within Yosemite. These campgrounds are geographically split between the Yosemite Valley, northern, and southern sections of the park.
In Yosemite Valley, there are 379 campsites divided between three campgrounds – Upper Pines, Lower Pines, and North Pines. Each of these sites charges the same nightly fee and has water available, but their seasons are different. Upper Pines is open year around, while both Lower and North Pines are open April 22-Oct 20. Upper Pines is also the only campground within Yosemite to have a dump site open year-round, although there are a couple other seasonal sites. Visitors are encouraged to reserve campsites at least five months in advance.
South of Yosemite Valley, there are a pair of RV-friendly campgrounds: Wawona, open year-round (dump stations only open in the summer), and Bridalveil Creek, which is open July through September. Both of these campgrounds has tap water available. North of Yosemite Valley, five campgrounds accept RVs — Hodgdon Meadow, Crane Flat, White Wolf, Porcupine Flat, and Tuolumne Meadows. Hodgdon Meadow is open all year, while the open and close dates of the others vary. Each of those locations, except Porcupine Flat, has tap water available. Campers at Porcupine Flat, which has only four sites, have access to creek water.