Travel Trailer Or Fifth Wheel: How To Determine Which Best Suits Your Lifestyle

Maybe you have grown tired of tent camping and are looking for alternatives. Or, perhaps you've been turned away from campgrounds because your current camper is too old and are looking to upgrade. Whatever your motivation, if you are in the market for a towable RV, you will be faced with the choice of a bumper-pull travel trailer or fifth-wheel model. While these two styles have several things in common, there are also some really big differences — most notably size and tow vehicle requirements. In order to determine which best suits your lifestyle, you need to carefully consider the pros and cons of each.

Both travel trailers and fifth wheels come in a myriad of layouts and floor plans. So, even after you determine which style RV trailer you prefer, you will still have a variety of options to consider. Both typically utilize both electricity and propane as power sources. Additionally, both styles utilize gravity-flow septic systems with both grey and black water tanks, which must be drained with a Camco RhinoFLEX RV Sewer Hose or similar product.

Although both types of RV trailers come in many sizes, as a rule, fifth wheels tend to be larger and heavier. Depending on your needs, this can be either an advantage or disadvantage. So, as you weigh the pros and cons of both, remember that it isn't just about which offers more — the decision should be based on which is most practical and useful for the type of camping you enjoy.

