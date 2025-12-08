We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the simplest ways to extend the life of your lawn mower is to regularly change the oil. This is even true of the most reliable brands like John Deere, which typically ranks right up near the top of various lists. However, you need to know how to choose the best oil for your John Deere riding lawn mower, as using the wrong oil can actually cause a number of issues.

The main thing to keep in mind when it comes to picking the right oil for you John Deere riding mower is to follow what the manufacturer suggests. Even if you don't have the manual anymore, you will likely find a sticker with the suggested oil type under the hood. You can also view your mower's owner manual online. In any event, the best choice is pretty straightforward and easy to remember. John Deere says all gas powered riding mowers should use their own label 10W-30 motor oil, such as the John Deere Turf-Gard SAE 10W-30. John Deere says its riding mowers, which are powered by diesel engines, should be filled with 15W-40.