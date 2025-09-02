How To Determine The Best Oil To Use For Your Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot goes into choosing the perfect lawn mower for your grass type. It can become overwhelming to wade through them all. If you decide on a gas-powered mower, you'll have the additional consideration of which motor oil to use in your lawn mower, as there are many different types of oil available. Finding the right one involves matching the oil's properties with your climate and estimating how often the mower is used. The easiest way to determine the best oil for your specific mower is to look at the user manual for your specific model. Don't worry if you don't have the manual — you can still easily find this information online on the manufacturer's site.

Another piece of information necessary to determine the best oil is whether you have a two-stroke or a four-stroke engine in your mower. Mowers with two-stroke engines are very rare but they still do exist ... although buying one today would prove difficult due to EPA regulations. If you have a two-stroke mower, the oil will be mixed with gasoline and then put in the tank. A four-stroke mower does not use a gas and oil mixture, only oil. More than likely, your mower has a four-stroke engine, so you will not need to worry about mixing up oil and gas.